Louisiana GOP Censures Sen. Cassidy Who ‘Voted to Convict President Trump Because He Is Guilty’

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of only seven Republican senators who voted to impeach the former president, is not backing down, even after his state’s Republican party voted to censure him following the impeachment trial.

The state’s party unanimous censure vote came shortly after Trump was acquitted on Saturday.

“The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge,” the state party said in a statement.

Cassidy tweeted a short to the point message about his decision, saying, “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty. pic.twitter.com/ute0xPc4BH — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) February 13, 2021

The senator defended his vote on ABC News on Sunday. Cassidy said what Trump was trying to “intimidate” members of Congress on January 6th.

“[Trump] brought together a crowd, but a portion of that was transformed into a mob. And when they went into the Capitol, it was clear that he wished that lawmakers be intimidated,” the senator said.

Cassidy said Trump’s lack of action to quell the insurrection pointed towards motive.

“And even after [Trump] knew there was violence taking place, he continued to basically sanction the mob being there. And not until later did he actually ask them to leave,” Cassidy said, adding, “All of that points to a motive and a method and that is wrong, he should be held accountable.”

The chair of the Republican Caucus in Louisiana, Blake Miguez, tweeted at the senator on Friday telling Cassidy that he’s lost the “majority of people” in the state who voted for him: “Senator Bill Cassidy, you no longer represent the majority of people in Louisiana who recently voted you into office. You are part of the problem with D.C. Don’t expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana!”

Cassidy brushed off Miguez’s statement, saying that more people will come around to his way of thinking as more facts come out and that most are already there.

“I think I may already represent a majority view. Don’t allow one person’s statement to reflect… the majority of the people in Louisiana,” Cassidy said.