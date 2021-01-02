Louie Gohmert Suggests People ‘Go to the Streets’ and Be ‘Violent’ After Judge Throws Out Baseless Election Suit

After a judge tossed Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert’s baseless lawsuit that challenged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the Trump sycophant responded by suggesting that those who live in a MAGA reality should “go to the streets” and be “violent.”

Gohmert made the dangerous remarks on the Trump-friendly “news” network Newsmax on Saturday morning while discussing his lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence that U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle dismissed on Friday.

The right-wing bomb-thrower was apoplectic because the judge ruled that the plaintiffs do not have standing to sue, meaning Gohmert and his ilk did not — because they could not — demonstrate injury or harm, which is required to proceed.

“The bottom line is, the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this. You have no remedy’ — basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go the streets and be as violent as antifa and BLM,” Gohmert said.

But comparing Trump’s followers to the Black Lives Matter movement or antifa is absurd, especially because those groups do not go around instigating violence as Gohmert suggests.

Gohmert’s unsuccessful suit argued that the Constitution gives the vice president the power to choose which electors will certify Biden’s victory on Jan. 6th, but even Pence himself said in a court filing that he was the wrong person to sue.

As NPR pointed out, law experts like Ned Foley, director of the election law program at the Ohio State University, found the congressman’s suit “breathtaking and preposterous.”

“The Gohmert reply is breathtaking and preposterous in claiming (p4) a Vice President can ‘ignore all electors’ whose votes he dislikes. The Constitution never intended this monarchical power to disenfranchise Electoral College votes based on personal whim,” Foley wrote on Twitter.

In 2013, Rolling Stone included Gohmert to a list of “Tea Party morons destroying America,” and he’s done nothing to prove his inclusion incorrect. But a current version of that list would show many that more officeholders deserve a spot on the moronic list.

According to CNN, at least 140 House Republicans are expected to vote against the certification of President-elect Biden on January 6th. And Republican Senator Josh Hawley said this week that he will also object — which will force a floor debate and votes in both chambers of Congress.

Of course, it’s all theatrics. None of the challenges are expected to succeed, but the motive for those who went full MAGA during the Trump years is clear: maintain the love of the president and his followers and hold on to power or, like in the case of Hawley who many see a GOP presidential hopeful, cash in by seeking higher office in 2024 — no matter if the nation and democracy suffer.