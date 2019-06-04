×
Rolling Stone
The Best Ways London Is Trolling Trump

The president has not been welcomed kindly by the people of United Kingdom

A Trump baby blimp flies over Parliament Square during an Anti-Trump protest against US President Donald J. Trump State visit to the UK in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. US President Trump and First Lady Trump are on a three-day official visit to Britain.Anti Trump protests during State visit of US President Donald J. Trump to United Kingdom, London - 04 Jun 2019

A Trump baby blimp flies over Parliament Square during an Anti-Trump protest against President Trump's State visit to the U.K. in London.

ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The British aren’t too fond of President Trump. Last October, a Pew Research Center study found that only 28% of residents of the United Kingdom have confidence he will do the right thing regarding world affairs. The results weren’t surprising. When Trump flew to London a few months before the study was published, he was greeted by thousands of protesters and a 20-foot-tall inflatable Trump Baby flying over Parliament. The blimp was greenlit by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has feuded with Trump since the 2016 campaign. “The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms,” a spokesperson for Khan said at the time.

Not much has changed since last summer. Trump is still hated in the U.K., he’s still feuding with Khan and when he arrived in London on Monday, he once again was greeted by a portly balloon bearing his likeness. The president wasn’t sweating it. “London part of trip is going really well,” he tweeted on Monday. “Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them,” he added.

OK, done. Here are some of the ways the British have expressed their distaste for Trump during his visit.

The Trump Baby

So iconic is the Trump Baby, which was conceived last year by a group led by London artist Leo Murray, that the Museum of London has said it wants to acquire the piece of protest art. It’s unclear if the blimp’s team of Trump Babysitters will approve of the move. The museum has also said it wants to acquire an inflatable blimp depicting Mayor Khan that has been flown by Trump supporters in London.

Reminding him of John McCain

Trump may not have seen the USS John S. McCain when he was in Japan over Memorial Day, but protest group Led By Donkeys wanted to make sure the late senator’s presence wasn’t obscured in London, projecting an image of the ship onto Madame Tussaud’s.

Comparing him to Obama

Since taking office, Trump has been obsessed with dismantling President Obama’s legacy. He’s also been touchy about any metrics in which he is underperforming his predecessor. In April, he even groused about having less Twitter followers than Obama, and grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about why his count isn’t higher. Led By Donkeys wanted to twist the numbers knife, projecting an image of Obama’s approval rating in the U.K. (72%) next to that of Trump (21%) on the Tower of London.

A giant statue of Trump sitting on a golden toilet

The 16-foot-tall statue erected in Trafalgar Square in central London shouted “You are fake news!” at passersby.

Actual protesters

Creative lawn art

A kid mowed a penis shape into a lawn.

Despite the efforts of the British, as always, no one is better at owning President Trump than President Trump himself.

Though this may seem like a bunch of fun and games, Mayor Khan made sure to clarify that Trump’s presidency is nothing to laugh about.

“This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States,” a spokesperson for Khan said in a statement following Trump’s latest insults directed at the mayor. “Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe, which is putting at risk the basic values that have defined our liberal democracies for more than 70 years.”

