9 LOL Moments from the Democratic Debate in Los Angeles

The Democratic debate in Los Angeles Thursday night featured the smallest cohort on stage — just seven candidates — and delivered one of the feistiest showings of the 2020 primary season. It was also the funniest debate yet, with candidates delivering zingers and comebacks that left the crowd at Layola Marymount University delighted

Below we unpack nine LOL moments from the sixth Democratic debate:

Bernie Sanders on billionaire donors:

Now there’s a real competition going on up here. My good friend Joe, and he is a good friend, he’s received contributions from 44 billionaires. Pete, on the other hand is trailing. Pete, you only got 39 billionaires contributing. So Pete, we look forward to you. I know you’re an energetic guy and a competitive guy to see if you could take on Joe on that issue.

Amy Klobuchar on the Senate sausagefest and why we need more women in politics:

When I was on Trevor Noah’s show once, I explained how in the history of the Senate, there was something like 2000 men and only 50 women in the whole history, and he said if a nightclub had numbers that bad, they would shut it down.

Andrew Yang on the debasing nature of fundraising:

You’d have many many more women who’d run for office because they don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.

Klobuchar hyping Midwest tourist attractions:



I have never even been to a wine cave. I have been to the wind cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you go to.

Yang on the Beltway’s bumper crop:

Washington, D.C., today is the richest city in our country. What do they produce? Bad decisions?

Joe Biden on Barack Obama’s suggestion that the world would be better off if old male politicians cleared the way for younger women:

I’m going to guess he wasn’t talking about me.

Sanders after Klobuchar accused him of “blowing up bridges” by seeking to replace Obamacare with Medicare for All:

She took my name in vain! She hurt my feelings. I am crushed. Can I respond?

Biden on the age question:

Politico moderator Tim Alberta: Vice President Biden, if elected, if elected you would turn 82 at the end of your first term. You’d be the oldest president in American history.

Biden: More like Winston Churchill.

Alberta: American history.

Biden: Oh, American history.

Alberta: Yes.

Biden: I was joking. That was a joke.

Albera: OK. Appreciate it.

Biden: Politico doesn’t have much of a sense of humor.

Elizabeth Warren on potentially breaking records in the White House:

Alberta: Senator Warren, you would be the oldest president ever inaugurated, I’d like you to weigh in as well.

Elizabeth Warren: I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated….