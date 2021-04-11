Liz Cheney Blasts Trump for Continuing To Use Language That ‘Provoked Violence on Jan. 6’

Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney ripped Trump once again, saying the former president not only used language in the past that ultimately led to the attack on the Capitol but that he continues to do so to this day.

On Sunday, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan asked Cheney about former Republican speaker John Boehner saying that January 6th was an example of “political terrorism” and how the events of that day should have been a wake-up call for the GOP. Boehner, the host said, doesn’t understand why more Republicans don’t speak up. Brennan then noted how Trump has threatened to back a primary challenge against Cheney and asked if speaking out against him was “worth the risk.”

Cheney did not reply to Brennan’s question about how her vote to impeach Trump and speaking out against him affects her political career. Instead, she focused on what the former president was trying to accomplish when he incited the mob earlier this year.

“Look, January 6th was clearly an attack that was attempted to stop the counting of electoral votes,” the congresswoman said.

Cheney then spoke about the need for a commission to examine what happened on January 6th and was critical of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failure to create one, calling Pelosi’s attempt “partisan.” Pelosi has proposed a bipartisan committee made up of four Republicans and seven Democrats to examine the events leading up to and on the day of the attack. Some Republicans want to expand the scope of the investigation to the racial unrest of last summer, which Democrats object to.

Brennan then focused on the news that came from a speech Trump gave on Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago to donors. The host told Cheney that Trump bragged about the number of people who were at the insurrection, complained about former vice president Mike Pence not doing enough on January 6th to destroy democracy and then asked, “Is he really the best messenger for the party?”

Cheney went right in on Trump, saying he’s knowingly provoking more violence and that the party should reject him.

“The former president is using the same language that he knows provoked violence on January 6th. You know, as a party, we need to be focused on the future. We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution, not embracing insurrection,” Cheney said.

Cheney added that the judicial process was put into jeopardy on January 6th and, “If you attack the judicial process and you attack the rule of law, you aren’t defending the Constitution. You’re at war with the Constitution.”

Cheney continued, “I think it’s very important for people to realize that a fundamental part of the Constitution—and of who we are as Americans—is the rule of law. It’s the judicial process. The election wasn’t stolen. There was a judicial process in place. If you attack the judicial process and you attack the rule of law, you aren’t defending the Constitution. You’re at war with the Constitution.”

She concluded, “We’ve got to be the party of hope, of aspiration, of inspiration. The party that recognizes and understands that, you know, that the taxes need to be low. The government needs to be limited in size, strong national defense, those substantive things, not the party insurrection.”