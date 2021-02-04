Listen: Rudy Giuliani Growls After Radio Station Hooks Legal Disclaimer to His Show

Rudy Giuliani did not appreciate being blindsided by the legal disclaimer that was played during his radio program on Thursday.

After coming out of a commercial break, WABC radio played a disclaimer distancing itself from the nonsense that the Trump sycophant spews on a regular basis, going so far as to use the former mayor’s name in the recorded message.

A stunned Giuliani immediately told his audience how “insulting” he found the station’s move to be.

“I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did. Rather insulting,” Giuliani whined.

The attorney went on to babble about free speech, even though the constitutional right does not apply in this matter.

It “gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone and how they frighten everybody,” Giuliani added, “I mean we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany.”

Sounding almost hurt, Giuliani said he’d need to give what just happened “a lot of consideration.”

“They’ve got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me, not the right thing to do, not the right thing to do at all,” Giuliani said.

Rudy Giuliani lashes out at his employer, WABC, for adding a legal disclaimer to his radio show https://t.co/0tnptUf8Wh pic.twitter.com/1HF4RjyX34 — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 4, 2021

The “insult” likely only added to Giuliani’s already bad day. The leaky-faced lawyer was named in a suit brought by voting-machine company Smartmatic.

The company has filed suit against Fox Corporation, Fox News Network, as well as Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro and another pro-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, alleging defamation and seeking $2.7 billion in damages.

But the kicker to the brutal day may have been the caller who tore into Rudy right after he finished crying about the disclaimer.

Art from Westchester basically wanted to know what many have been wondering since the days when Rudy was known as America’s mayor — does Giuliani have a heart?

“Do you ever feel somewhat guilty about spreading a lot of unproven conspiracy theories to folks who may not have the ability or the critical thinking skills to kind of look through it? Do you feel that maybe you’re taking advantage of the gullible?”