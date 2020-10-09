Listen: 10 Batshit Things Trump Told Rush Limbaugh Today

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh interviewed President Trump on Friday in what Limbaugh called a “virtual rally.” During the two-hour-long mutual back rubbing segment, the president went after Lebron James and Black Lives Matter, blamed Fox News for his campaign failures, and much, much more.

Discussing the California wildfires, Trump told Rush about “explosive trees” in other countries:

Trump told Limbaugh that the Covid-19 experimental drugs he was given are better than the vaccine, even though there is is no vaccine for the virus yet. The president also bragged about the job he’s done fighting the pandemic and complained about receiving no credit for it:

The president then went on to play scientist by claiming that, because of his limited experience with therapeutics for Covid-19, he can categorically deem them a cure:

In one rant about how unfairly the media treats him, Trump cried about how reporters are awarded for their work, saying “Pulitzer Prize” seven times in less than 90 seconds:

Trump, who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of presidential liars, claims a “very smart” friend of his told him that he “must be the most honest guy in the world:”

Stuck in 2016, Trump whined about Hillary Clinton’s emails and demanded that she be imprisoned:

Trump defended his constant interrupting of Joe Biden during the debate, saying that the former VP’s mind is “gone” and would have eventually started talking about the “birds and the bees” if the president had let him speak. Trump also claimed that Biden doesn’t know what social security is:

No matter the laundry list of Trump sycophant hosts, the president blamed Fox News for his failings thus far this election season. Saying the network is the “big difference” this time around, Trump called out former House speaker Paul Ryan, who is a member of the board of directors of Fox Corporation, as the main culprit:

Trump bashed Lebron James and the Black Lives Matter movement and made fun of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for wearing a tight-fitting shirt:

Finally, Trump warned everyone of the coming doom if Biden were to be elected president. “This country is going to hell:”