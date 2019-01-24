Timeline: All the Mueller Indictments and Plea Deals So Far

President Trump has called it a “witch hunt,” but Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with the Kremlin has yielded 36 indictments or guilty pleas and four prison sentences over the past year and a half. The recent six-month extension of Mueller’s grand jury suggests there will be more to come. As the public breathlessly waits to see what will (or won’t) be revealed in Mueller’s final report, here’s a timeline of the special counsel’s indictments, pleas and sentences to date, plus a few extras resulting from investigations referred by Mueller to other offices of the Justice Department, which resulted in, among other things, a prison sentence for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

October 5th, 2017

Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with Kremlin-linked professor Joseph Mifsud, who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Papadopoulos served 12 days in prison for the charge this past fall.

October 30th, 2017

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and aide Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts for a series of alleged crimes related to their lobbying for a pro-Russia government in Ukraine. Charges included acting as unregistered agents of the Ukraine, laundering millions of dollars through offshore accounts and conspiracy against the United States. Gates later pleaded guilty and testified against Manafort, his former mentor. In August, after a trial, Manafort was found guilty of fraud charges unrelated to the campaign and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice, entering a cooperation agreement with the special counsel. But in November Mueller’s office accused Manafort of violating the deal by lying repeatedly. Manafort’s tentative sentencing date is March 5th.

December 1st, 2017

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn’s plea began his “substantial” cooperation with the special counselor’s office, which recommended in December 2018 that he serve little to no jail time (the federal judge in charge of sentencing seemed unpersuaded). Flynn’s sentencing was delayed in December and may not take place until the fall.

February 12th, 2018

Twenty-eight-year-old California computer enthusiast Richard Pinedo pleaded guilty to identity fraud in connection with the Russian election interference. Pinedo had for years illegally created bank accounts using stolen identities and sold them to buyers, including to Russians who used stolen identities on social media to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election. Pinedo was sentenced to six months in prison.

February 16th, 2018

Thirteen Russian nationals and three businesses, including the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency, were charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. They were accused of stealing U.S. citizen’s identities, sowing discord via fake posts on social media and seeking to subvert the 2016 election to benefit the Trump campaign.

February 16th, 2018

Lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch national, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Trump campaign associate Rick Gates as well as about his work for the Ukrainian government. He served a 30-day prison sentence last May.

May 22nd, 2018

Gene “Taxi King” Freidman, who owned a fleet of New York City taxicabs in partnership with Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, reached a plea deal for criminal tax fraud with the New York attorney general’s office and reportedly agreed to cooperate in government prosecutions against Cohen.

June 8th, 2018

Longtime Manafort business partner Konstantin Kilimnik, who has alleged ties to Russian intelligence, was charged, along with Manafort, for conspiracy and obstruction of justice after allegedly trying to persuade witnesses to lie in testimony. Kilimnik is reportedly based in Russia and not expected to turn up in a U.S. court any time soon.

July 13th, 2018

Twelve Russian intelligence officers were charged with computer crimes and identity theft for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign emails. The indictment details an alleged plan by the Russian government to cause chaos and sabotage the Clinton campaign in the months leading up to the election.

August 21st, 2018

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, and asserted the illegal payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal — to silence them on their alleged affairs with Trump — were directed by Trump himself, implicating the president in a federal crime.

August 31st, 2018

Charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C., lawyer W. Samuel Patten pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent while working for a Ukrainian politician and agreed to cooperate with the special counsel. He also admitted to illegally funneling Ukrainian money into Trump’s inaugural committee.

November 29th, 2018

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Trump organization’s pursuit of a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 campaign. (BuzzFeed reported Cohen lied at the explicit request of Trump but the special counsel’s office has strongly refuted that reporting.) In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.