Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proved once again his undying loyalty to the former president, going so far as to declare that Trump and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, the “future of the Republican Party.”

Graham began the Fox interview on Sunday by defending Donald Trump, whom the Senate failed to convict during his second impeachment trial on Saturday.

The senator said he spoke with Trump after the acquittal, telling host Chris Wallace that he’s traveling to Florida next week to golf with the former president. Graham then proceeded to fill the rest of the interview with praise of Trump and explaining how the party is lost without him.

The South Carolina senator recounted the call to Wallace: “I said, ‘Mr. President, this MAGA movement needs to continue. We need to unite the party… Trump-plus is the way back in 2022.’ ”

Graham also said that Trump “told people to be peaceful” on January 6th and that the former president “absolutely did not” incite a riot.

The host then played a video of Graham reacting to Trump’s mob the day after the insurrection.

Lindsey Graham displays his deep devotion to the cult of Trump in Fox interview https://t.co/csbPioI91K pic.twitter.com/6kJfw3w6KX — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) February 14, 2021

“It breaks my heart that my friend [Trump]… would allow yesterday to happen,” Graham said on January 7th.

But on Sunday, Graham excused away what he said about Trump following the Capitol Riot and rationalized the former president’s behavior.

Wallace: It sure sounds like you’re saying that [Trump] violated his oath of office.

Graham: No, I think what he did is he encouraged supporters throughout the country to fight like hell, to take back an election that he thought was stolen.

Graham then went full-cult status by encouraging Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to run for Richard Burr’s Senate seat in North Carolina. Burr is not seeking reelection and voted to impeach Trump.

“To the Republican Party, if you want to win and stop a socialist agenda, we need to work with President Trump. We can’t do it without him,” Graham said. “The biggest winner I think, of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump. My dear friend, Richard Burr, who I like and have been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost a certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs.”

Graham continued: “And I’ll certainly be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.”