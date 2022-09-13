Lindsey Graham to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban Weeks After Saying It’s Up to States

Lindsey Graham is set to introduce a federal abortion ban on Tuesday, just weeks after declaring the issue should be left to the states.

“I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion,” the South Carolina senator told CNN last month.

The bill would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks gestation, a far cry from the “late-term abortion” ban Graham is publicly marketing.

News: @LindseyGrahamSC will introduce a national abortion ban in the Senate tomorrow.



Unless something really unexpected has happened, this will be a 15-week ban. Very interesting that it’s being cast as a “late term abortions act” 👀 pic.twitter.com/WMUVO3ys8l — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) September 13, 2022

Graham and Republicans lauded the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, arguing that abortion rights should be left to individual states. It took less than three months for the party to propose a federal ban.

Public backlash to the overturn of Roe and the subsequent flood of state-level measures restricting aborition access have worried Republican leadership. In August, voters in Kansas rejected a ballot initiative that would have amended the state constitution to allow the implementation of new restrictions on abortion. Additionally, voter registration among women has surged in the aftermath of the Roe decision.

The Senate, which returned from its summer recess this week, plans to vote on a bill that would guarantee the right to marriage regardless of the sex and gender of the couple. The bill is an effort to codify rights currently only guaranteed by Supreme Court decisions, following comments from Justice Clarence Thomas indicating that the court should reconsider previous rulings that used the “right to privacy” to establish the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships.

Graham and a coalition of anti-abortion organizations are set to announce the introduction of the bill on Tuesday.