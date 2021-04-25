Lindsey Graham Denies the Reality of Systemic Racism Because Obama and Kamala Harris Were Elected

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham denied the existence of systemic racism in America and used the elections of former President Barack Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris as his “proof.”

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace showed the senator a video clip of President Biden responding to the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted this week of murdering George Floyd. In the video, Biden not only acknowledged the existence of systemic racism but said we have to do something about it.

“It was a murder and the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see… And this takes acknowledging and confronting head-on systemic racism,” Biden said.

Wallace then asked Graham, if there is systemic racism in the US, including policing and in other institutions.

Graham did not hesitate in saying no and, as if rehearsed, he went right to the elections of Obama and Harris in an attempt to prove his lie.

“No. Not in my opinion. We just elected a two-term African-American president; the vice president is of African-American Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country,” Graham said.

Graham acknowledged that the Chauvin verdict was “just.” But included the played-out bad apples excuse, saying, “within every society, you have bad actors” while minimizing the persistent race issue in the US.

It’s absurd that Graham would lean on America’s electorate to rationalize away the existence of built-in racist policies prevalent in both private sector businesses and government agencies, it’s akin to the farcical denial of racism some white people use when citing their imaginary black friend as proof that they are not a racist.

I knew Lindsey's racist bullshit reminded me of something… https://t.co/c4U7xij7wN pic.twitter.com/6FuJBDYUX0 — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) April 25, 2021

But you only have to look at the numbers to see that there is racial bias in policing. As one Yale study found, between 2015 and 2020, black and Native American people were killed by police at rates “3–4 times that of the white population.” And that rate has remained unchanged for the last five years.