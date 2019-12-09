Linda Ronstadt Tells Mike Pompeo to His Face: ‘He’ll Be Loved, When He Stops Enabling Donald Trump’

Linda Ronstadt did not let Saturday night’s festivities stop her from telling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo what she thought about his connection to President Donald Trump.

“I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump.”

The singer, songwriter and activist is one of the Kennedy Center’s Honorees this year. Both Ronstadt and Pompeo attended a pre-gala dinner where honorees were awarded their ribbons at the State Department.

Early in the evening Pompeo, who played host, referred to the lyrics of “When I Be Loved,” one of Ronstadt’s hit songs, saying to the 200 guests gathered, “As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved.”

Later, in the evening Ronstadt rose from her chair to deliver the zinger. And according to Variety, the audience first gasped, which was followed by slow applause that turned into cheers.

Variety, went on to report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attended the event and was greeted with a standing ovation.

Sunday’s Honors gala paid tribute to Ronstadt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas.