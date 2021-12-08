MAGA World’s Biggest Conspiracy Theorists Are Going at Each Others Throats

The battle royale among members of the conspiracy-loving far-right continued to rage this week as former Trump attorney Lin Wood accused the conservative media and possibly Trump allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Michael Flynn of being “Deep State” operatives.

Wood, a conservative pro-Trump attorney and prominent QAnon believer, was briefly involved with the defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide for shooting three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Days after his acquittal, Rittenhouse appeared told Tucker Carlson that Wood as “insane,” claiming the lawyer had “taken advantage” of him by raising funds in his name and keeping him incarcerated. Since then, Rittenhouse has appeared on a number of conservative media outlets where he continued to disparage Wood. Rittenhouse and his family have claimed that they should receive $2 million of his bail money back from the state, but Wood has argued the funds were raised by #FightBack Foundation and should be returned to the organization. Wood said on Tuesday that he believed Rittenhouse’s media tour and the right’s subsequent turn against himself was a coordinated effort by the Deep State.

“I think that it was a planned attack by what I would describe as the Deep State,” Wood said during an interview with far-right radio host Stew Peters, adding, “I candidly believe that I was entangled in a psychological operation that had several different purposes, one of which was to attack my credibility. That seemed to be the focus of the effort after Kyle was acquitted.”

Lin Wood says that Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Sebastian Gorka, Charlie Kirk, Sean Hannity, and possibly Michael Flynn and Marjorie Taylor Greene are all members of "the deep state." pic.twitter.com/trpnXxsnAW — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 8, 2021

Wood then went on to name a number of conservative media personalities he believes are members of the Deep State involved in this effort: “I look at the people who have come out and attacked me, the commentators in the media: Tucker Carlson; Dan Bongino; this guy with the fake accent, Sebastian Gorka; the guy that runs Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk. Not one of those people ever picked up the phone and tried to reach me to get my side of the story. They’re all in it together. If you want to start identifying Deep State members of the media, start looking at the people — including Sean Hannity — that set this up to attack Lin Wood.”

“I’m gonna sue Tucker Carlson and Fox News,” Wood threatened. “I’m gonna take their depositions. I’m gonna find out exactly what they did, when they did it, how they did it, and who was involved [with the Rittenhouse interview].”

Wood also named people in Trump’s orbit, suggesting they, too, may be members of the Deep State they once vowed to fight against. “Whether General Flynn, Joe Flynn, Marjorie Taylor Greene and others were involved, I have my own personal opinion on,” he said. “I think I was played.”

Greene bashed Wood as a “horrible person” after Rittenhouse’s interview with Carlson.

Lin should go to jail for what he did to Kyle.

I also fully blame him for why Georgia lost our Senate seats.

He’s from Georgia and we know him as a life long Democrat not a Republican.

He grifted off of Trump & told people not to vote on Jan 5th saying their vote would be stolen. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 23, 2021

Wood went even further in his attack against Greene in an interview with The Daily Beast. “I mean, from a biblical perspective, I think she is under the influence of the devil. Because people that follow Jesus Christ don’t lie,” Wood told reporter Zachary Petrizzo on Tuesday. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar. Draw your own conclusions.” In addition to accusing her of devil worship, Wood has claimed Greene failed to pay him $5,000 that her campaign owes him for legal services.

But Wood’s Deep State conspiracies don’t end with Rittenhouse, Flynn, and Greene. Wood has been posting a relentless stream of conspiracy theories on his Telegram, accusing Stop the Steal — the organization set up to help Trump overturn the 2020 election — and lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed election suits on Trump’s behalf, of having nefarious intent. “After doing the research and connecting the dots, I have reached the conclusion that the Stop the Steal organization is a Deep State organization to raise money for purposes other than to FIX 2020,” Wood posted two weeks ago. “WATCH OUT for anyone affiliated with Stop the Steal. Every lie will be revealed,”