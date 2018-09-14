Letitia James Wins Close Race for New York Attorney General

Letitia James, the current New York City Public Advocate, triumphed in the four-way race for New York Attorney General on Thursday. She defeated both Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, attorney Leecia Eve and Zephyr Teachout, a law professor.

James takes the reins from acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who stepped into the role after Eric Schneiderman resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations in May.

In January, James will take over what is one of the most powerful law enforcement positions in the country, and she will assume responsibility for a long list of high-profile investigations and lawsuits that Underwood and Schneiderman have opened. Among them: a suit against President Donald Trump, his children and his foundation; a probe of Exxon Mobile and the investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney’s handling of accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

Cuomo won a third term on Thursday night and, as Attorney General, James will have the power to investigate the governor, including whether to look into, among other things, Cuomo’s decision to move up the ceremonial opening of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge against the advice of engineers.

Underwood, the state’s former solicitor general, became the first woman to hold the post when she took over after Schneiderman’s resignation. That set the stage for a very diverse group of candidates and, no matter who won the election, it was sure to be a historic day. Two of the three women who ran were African-American; Teachout is eight months pregnant and Maloney is openly gay. “This is the most diverse field,” Letitia James told the New York Times prior to the Tuesday primary. She is the first African-American woman elected to citywide office in New York City.