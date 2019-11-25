 Two Leading Republicans Praise God For Bringing Us Trump - Rolling Stone
Two Leading Republicans Praise God For Bringing Us Trump

Both Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley think the president was heaven-sent

President Donald Trump praying

United States President Donald Trump praying during a Cabinet Meeting.

Shutterstock

According to Rick Perry and Nikki Haley, we can thank God for bringing us, possibly, the most corrupt president America has ever seen. On Sunday, soon-to-be former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, told Fox News viewers that President Trump is “The Chosen One.”

He hedged his statement by saying that God uses imperfect people to execute his plan, and, of course, Trump is not perfect. Perry said that, about a month ago, he shared a Biblical “one pager” with the president that spoke of past kings being chosen by God and then told Trump, “You are the chosen one.”

On Monday, David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network, tweeted a portion of an interview with former United States ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, Nikki Haley. He brought up the same topic and received similar results. Brody asked, “What God is doing exactly by putting Donald Trump as the president of the United States?”

Haley first replied, “It goes to show that everything happens for a reason.” And then without an ounce of irony Haley said, “Look at the results of Donald Trump as president,” going on to credit the president about job growth, the economy, and the “courage” to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Haley then doubled down on using the word courage to describe Trump, saying, “There’s been a lot of courage coming from this president to change what was the status quo.” She added that the American people “wanted a disrupter-in-chief” and were looking for “change.”

Haley then circled back to question and spoke of God and Trump: “I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change. And you can look at everything that has happened, and I think we are seeing a lot of changes, and I think we are gaining a lot of lessons.”

So, according to these two Republicans, when you’re up late at night, stressed after watching a few hours of impeachment hearings or cable news programs, you can look up and thank your maker for all this constitutional chaos.

