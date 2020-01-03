 Lawmakers React After US Strike Kills Iranian General Soleimani - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Joe Goldberg Is Coming Back for 'You' Book Three — and He's Really Into John Mellencamp Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Lawmakers React With Praise and Concerns After US Strike Kills Iranian Military Leader

To no one’s surprise, most of the reaction fell along partisan lines

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
The US Capitol Building is seen at dawn in Washington, DC

The US Capitol Building is seen at dawn in Washington, DC.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I appreciate President Donald Trump’s bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted as news broke about the United States military strike that killed the high-ranking Iranian military and intelligence official Qasem Soleimani on Thursday night.

The reaction from Graham, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump and a notorious military hawk, was not a surprise, nor was he alone. On Thursday night and into Friday, political reaction to the strike, unsurprisingly, fell mostly along partisan lines, with at least one lawmaker calling out another on Twitter over a disagreement regarding congressional authority in matters of military action.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, went after Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, about Murphy’s objections to the administration bypassing Congress to carry out what Murphy suggested was an assassination. Sasse called his colleague’s take “drunk partisanship.”

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement via Twitter expressing concerns about Iran’s possible reaction and seeking an explanation from Trump about his strategy.

Related

Donald Trump Donald Trump works at his desk in his New York officeDonald Trump, New York, USA
Flashback: Trump Warned That a 'Weak' and 'Ineffective' President Would Start a War With Iran to 'Get Re-elected'
So...Are We Going to War With Iran Now?

Related

Portrait of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, left to right, Anthony Kiedis, John Frusciante, Chad Smith, and Flea in Central Park in New York, New York, October 28, 1989. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
John Frusciante: Eight Great Moments With Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 50 Best Movies of the 2010s

Other Democratic presidential candidates also voiced opinions via Twitter as the news came in. Elizabeth Warren denounced Soleimani and Trump in equal measure:

Bernie Sanders, long an opponent of foreign intervention, denounced Trump for risking yet another Middle East war:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also raised concerns that Congress was left out of the loop. “This action was taken without the consultation of the Congress. The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region,” the speaker wrote in a statement.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, introduced a war powers resolution on Friday that would force a floor debate and vote in the Senate on further military operations against Iran.

There does seem to be some bipartisan agreement here. Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul also tweeted his support for Congress’ involvement, writing, “A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence w/ no clear mission for our soldiers.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.