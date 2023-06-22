House Republicans Pass on Lauren Boebert’s Push to Impeach Biden

Lauren Boebert’s resolution to impeach President Joe Biden caused drama with fellow MAGA representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday, and now Republican leadership has thrown a bucket of ice water on the ploy. Republicans punted the resolution to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees in a party-line vote on Thursday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reportedly raised concerns that they needed to pump the brakes on the process.

219-208: The House votes along party lines to send Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) resolution to impeach President Biden over his immigration policies to the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. pic.twitter.com/pp3RPsnndK — The Recount (@therecount) June 22, 2023

The Colorado congresswoman used procedural tactics on Wednesday to force a vote on the resolution, which sought to impeach Biden over his administration’s border and immigration policies. Shortly before Thursday’s vote, Boebert delivered a speech to the chamber, calling her efforts “historic.”

“For the first time in 24 years, a House Republican-led majority is moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a current president,” she said. “This bill allows impeachment proceedings to proceed through the traditional institutional channels by building a body of evidence at the committee level.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks in support of her resolution to impeach President Joe Biden over immigration policies:



“For the first time in 24 years, a House Republican-led majority is moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a current president.” pic.twitter.com/KDpQ2MEKv5 — The Recount (@therecount) June 22, 2023

Boebert has said she filed articles of impeachment against Biden because God “directed” her to.

Boebert had wanted to force the House to vote outright on impeaching the president. McCarthy met with House members on Wednesday to urge them to avoid pursuing impeachment at this time. “I think to prematurely bring something up like that, to have no background in it, it undercuts what we’re doing,” McCarthy told reporters.

Senate Republicans, who would ultimately be responsible for conducting an impeachment trial, were also unenthusiastic about the prospect. “I’d rather focus on the policy agenda, the vision for the future and go on and win elections,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios on Thursday.

The Republican who may have objected to the resolution the most, however, is one who also wants to impeach Biden. Rep. Greene, who in May submitted a separate resolution to impeach the president, confronted Boebert on the House floor on Wednesday, calling her a “little bitch” during the exchange.

Greene didn’t hold back when talking to reporters later on Wednesday. “She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor, adding that she felt Boebert’s resolution was an attention ploy “purely for fundraising.” Trending Trump Melts Down as DOJ Turns Over Evidence It Plans to Use Against Him Searchers for Titanic Tourist Sub Heard 'Banging' From Area, Internal Comms Reveal Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down McCarthy Heckled as He Read Republicans’ Censure of Adam Schiff

“It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers,” Greene said.

That may or may not be true, but one struggles to find any significant difference between the two representatives’ impeachment resolutions.