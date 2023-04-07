Trump’s Staff Is Trying to Stop Him From Hiring Infamous Bigot Laura Loomer

Donald Trump has asked his staff to hire Laura Loomer — a notorious far-right conspiracy theorist with a rich history of bigotry — to work on his 2024 presidential campaign. The New York Times was the first to report the news on Friday.

The former president reportedly issued the directive after meeting with Loomer recently. “He likes me very much,” she told the Times.

Loomer confirmed to Rolling Stone by phone that she has been in communication with Trump and attended his post-indictment speech at Mar-a-Lago. “I’ve had conversations with the president,” she says. Refusing to discuss details “out of respect” for Trump, Loomer insists she’d leap at the chance to join Team Trump: “It would be my honor. I would happily accept.”

“This is an announcement for him and his senior advisers to make when the time is appropriate,” Loomer adds, expressing disgust that drama about her potential hire is playing out in the press. “It’s a shame that there are leakers in the president’s orbit, who would run to the run to the press with private conversations, as opposed to keeping it internal,” she says.

There are indeed members of Trump’s staff who aren’t so fond of hiring Loomer. “Hell fucking no,” a campaign official tells Rolling Stone, noting that there is already heavy resistance inside Trump’s 2024 team to fulfilling the former president’s wish. Another Trump adviser says it would be best for “everybody if we can find her something else to do, maybe?”

Loomer is rabidly anti-Islam, even proclaiming herself a “proud” Islamaphobe on Twitter. She has described the religion as a “cancer,” and has been banned from everything from Twitter to Uber for rampant hate speech. She famously tried to recover her Twitter account in 2018 by handcuffing herself to the platform’s New York office. Elon Musk reinstated her late last year. She is a longtime friend and associate of the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who advised Kanye West on his “I like Hitler,” media blitz of late 2022. She has described the United States as “white Judeo-Christian ethnostate” that’s been defiled by immigration. Editor’s picks

Trump has long been a fan of Loomer’s antics. “Great going Laura,” he wrote in 2020 after she won a Republican primary to represent Mar-a-Lago’s district in Congress. Loomer lost the general election by over 20 percentage points. She made another run at Congress in 2022, this time in Florida’s 11th District, but lost the GOP primary to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster. Loomer refused to concede, alleging the result was fraudulent.

“I’ve ran for Congress in the state of Florida twice. I ran in President Trump’s district and 2020, where he endorsed me and he voted for me,” Loomer says. “The president has certainly known who I am for many years now.”

Trump and Loomer share a common enemy in Ron DeSantis. Loomer touts her work “leading the charge on the opposition research” against the Florida governor and prospective 2024 GOP presidential contender. “I’m not a supporter, nor am I a fan, of Governor Ron DeSantis, or DeSanctimonious, as we call him,” she says, blasting him as “disloyal.”

“He owes his entire political career to President Trump,” Loomer adds. “I believe in loyalty. I know that the president believes in loyalty. And it seems like Ron DeSantis doesn’t care about loyalty. And that’s really what it means right to be a sanctimonious person when you think that you’re above all others.”

The news has rankled Trump’s staff, and also his closest allies in Congress. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) unloaded on Loomer on Twitter, calling her a “mentally unstable and a documented liar” who “cannot be trusted.”

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar.



She can not be trusted.



She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.



She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

Greene alleged that Loomer tried to get hired to the Kanye 2024 campaign, “but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump.” She called Loomer “toxic and poisonous,” and insisted she would take action to prevent Trump from bringing her aboard his campaign.

“I’ll make sure he knows,” Greene wrote.