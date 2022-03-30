Conspiracy Theorist Lara Logan Thanks God She Was ‘Dumped by Fox’

Lara Logan — the former 60 Minutes star reporter, turned Fox Nation host, turned far-right screedster — has spoken out in the most explicit terms yet about her break up with Rupert Murdoch’s company in the wake of her comments comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to a genocidal Nazi psysician.

“I was dumped by Fox,” Logan said in a Monday video interview on a right-wing streaming show, “That’s what happened to me.”

During a Fox News appearance last November, Logan compared Fauci, the top doctor guiding America’s Covid-19 response, to the Nazi physician known as the Angel of Death. “This is what people say to me: that [Fauci] doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele,” Logan said, clarifying that she was referring to “Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

These remarks were roundly condemned, including by the Auschwitz Memorial which called Logan’s comments “shameful,” disrespectful of Mengele’s victims, and “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Logan was, at the time, a frequent Fox News talking head, who also hosted the show “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” on Fox’s streaming platform Fox Nation. (She was only paid for the latter.) Logan has not appeared on Fox News since. Her show is still available on Fox Nation, but no new episodes have been added since her remarks. A spokesperson for Fox would not speak on the record about Logan’s status with the network, but did not push back against her account of a split.

In earlier interviews, Logan had voiced some optimism of a return to Fox’s good graces, hoping for a possible return to Fox Nation. “I don’t know at this point how that’s going to turn out,” she said in January, adding of the controversy she’d stirred, “They might not care!”

But in an appearance Monday on the “The Stand Up America US Show” [sic], Logan described her separation from Fox as a definitive breakup, describing the network’s apparent decision to “dump” her as a gift from the heavens. “God has intervened in my life in very significant ways to spare me from being tainted,” Logan said. “I was taken off the air at Fox just before they went into a whole marathon of war porn in Ukraine.”

While most Americans have sympathized with the victims of Putin’s deadly blitz, Logan has consistently echoed Russian talking points, decrying (as Putin has propagandized) a plague of “Nazis” in Ukraine, while also touting the Russian dictator as a geopolitical hero — “the man standing between us and this New World Order.”

Logan on Monday blasted her erstwhile Fox colleagues for being totally in the tank for Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenzky, with the exception, she noted, of “a few people like Jesse Waters and Tucker Carlson who are doing their best to add some context and to show what this war is really about.”

Offering her own conspiratorial “context,” Logan insisted that “we’re being lied to” about Ukraine. She claimed without evidence that the country’s military is overrun not just by “neo-Nazis” but by “the descendants of Ukraine’s Nazis … the actual Nazis … the Nazis of World War II.”

Logan’s devolution from a star reporter on 60 Minutes to a far-right-wing ranter has been a source of consternation in journalism circles, prompting headlines like “What Happened to Lara Logan?” from the Poynter Institute.

Logan spoke about her path on Monday. “When I was in that 60 Minutes bubble I didn’t realize how biased we were against anything that came from the right,” she said. “Of course if you’re left, you’re not known as ‘left.’ You’re known as having no political affiliation. …If you are conservative,” she claimed, “you have to be politically defined and demonized.”

But Logan voiced surprise that, having outed herself as a right winger, she’s not garnering favorable attention as she wanders deeper into the fever swamps — particularly in regard to Ukraine. “I’ve gone from being the ‘darling of the right’ to the ‘alt right’ because I’m pointing out that these people are Nazis,” she said. Logan added: “They think that people like me are going to be quiet. That we’re afraid of being called ‘alt-right.’ I don’t care what you call me anymore. I know what I am.”

In Logan’s extended comments she revealed that who she is is a vaccine conspiracy theorist who discounts the seriousness of Jan. 6, and is also willing to fan the flames of the critical race theory panic.

Logan said it shouldn’t be controversial to denounce Nazis in the media. “Is this not the same media that’s ready to put the Nazi label on parents who want to have a say in whether or not their children are taught to hate the color of their skin,” she said, “and atone for the rest of their lives for something that isn’t their fault can’t be fixed?”

Of the insurgency of Jan. 6, 2021, Logan was dismissive: “If you went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 — even if you went inside and disrupted the order of government — this is now ‘the crime of the century’? This is now ‘a domestic terror threat?’ Not a chance. … Are you kidding me?”

On Covid-19, she appears to have gone completely to the side of conspiracy theories, claiming against all evidence that the vaccine is a killer and part of a scheme by elites who are “actively seeking the destruction” of the United States. “They murdered people all over the world,” she claimed without evidence. “More people [have been] killed by this vaccine in the last year, than in 40 years of vaccines before.”

Logan — who this week also claimed that Darwinism was a fraud theory paid for by the Jews — attempted to paint herself as a beleaguered truth teller who is under assault from all corners. “All you prayer warriors out there, say some prayers for me,” Logan pleaded to listeners with an odd smile, “because only God is keeping me alive at this point.”