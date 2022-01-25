 Kyrsten Sinema Primary Challenge Will Be Too Late - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Liam Payne Now Has a Twitter Account Solely Dedicated to Crypto
Home Politics Politics News

Primarying Kyrsten Sinema Won’t Stop Her In Time

The obstructionist senator from Arizona is going to face a stiff primary challenge in a few years, but the damage is already done

By

Jack Crosbie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kyrsten SinemaKyrsten Sinema

Kyrsten Sinema’s election to the Senate in 2018 was one of the Democratic Party’s few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election. Democrats took back the House by a slim margin, but actually lost seats in the Senate, narrowly squeezing Sinema into the open slot left by Jeff Flake’s retirement. Democrats arguably knew who Sinema would be going in — she had said her Senate role model was Joe Manchin and amassed a shockingly pro-Trump voting record while in the House — and her first days in office basically confirmed this. Still, I doubt many of the party’s top brass expected this

Now, it appears the party’s progressive wing is dead-set on pushing Sinema out of office as soon as possible — in 2024, to be exact. Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday that Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, one of Sinema’s most vocal critics from the other side of the Capitol building, flew to New York this weekend to meet with some of Sinema’s donors, most likely to say some version of “is this shit what you paid for?” Gallego comes from a similar mold as Mark Kelly, who won Arizona’s other Senate seat in 2020 (against Sinema’s former opponent):  distinguished military service, moderately progressive platform, didn’t blow up his party’s only chance at triumvirate governing in a decade.

Related Stories

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin's 'Sabotage' of Biden's Agenda
Sinema and Manchin Raking in GOP Donor Cash as They Whittle Biden's Agenda

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
70 Greatest Music Documentaries of All Time

But no matter how likely Gallego is to snipe the seat, a primary campaign against Sinema will essentially be too late. Barring some electoral upset of enormous proportions, the Democrats aren’t likely to change their tenuous hold over the Senate majority in 2022, if they keep it at all, which means Manchin and Sinema are almost guaranteed another two years of their congressional hostage crisis. And for now, the damage is done: Build Back Better is largely dead, as are voting rights. The filibuster is still intact. Whatever bits and pieces of the Biden administration’s ambitious agenda do get passed will go through Sinema’s personal special-interest checklist. 

That ties into the other problem with primarying Sinema. It’s unclear precisely which donors Gallego met with this weekend, but for many of Sinema’s backers, obstructionism and utter fealty to the pharmaceutical industry is exactly what they paid for. Sinema has, by all metrics used by big business, been extremely good at her job. And even if she loses it, everything the senator has done so far suggests she’d be more than happy to decamp from Senate after six years in favor of a couple of cushy board seats for Big Pharma companies and weekend sommelier classes

Despite all this, she’s still technically a member of the Democratic Party, which is enough to make a certain subsection of the group circle the wagons whenever she’s threatened. Politico reported on Tuesday that a handful of Democrats are privately pissed at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s strategy of isolation and intimidation against Sinema and fellow obstructionist Joe Manchin, arguing that it both didn’t work and opened their seats up to primary and/or general election challenges. Democrats have been extremely hostile to primary challenges based on ideological shifts within the party, successfully shutting out more progressive challengers even in safely blue seats and local-level races, so it’s not inconceivable that when push comes to shove, the party machinery sticks by Sinema in 2024. 

Shrewder observers are probably waiting a bit to make the call. If Democrats lose their slim majority in 2022, it changes the stakes of Sinema’s seat. If the 2024 midterms start to look more promising, it’s possible that party leadership will at least tacitly greenlight Gallego’s campaign against her. But you never know. Sinema’s pitch of moderate centrism in a purple state like Arizona is catnip to the Democratic machine, and it’s just as likely they’ll lose their nerve and double down on her if it means potentially regaining a majority in a presidential year. Either way, once again, Sinema looks fine. If she’s shuffled out of the Senate, all signs point to a very lucrative private industry career waiting for her on the other side. It’s hard to think of something more Democratic than that.

In This Article: Kyrsten Sinema

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.