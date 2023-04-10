Kyle Rittenhouse Defends Man Convicted Of Murdering BLM Protester

Republicans are rallying around Daniel Perry, a man convicted of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020. On Monday night, Foster’s actions got a resounding endorsement from the most notorious protest shooter in recent memory: Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s proposal to pardon Perry, citing his belief that Perry acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse himself was acquitted in 2021 of homicide charges related to the deaths of two men he shot and killed during BLM protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“I can only imagine [what he’s feeling],” Rittenhouse told Carlson. “He’s probably sitting there wondering what happened. He defended himself. He knows what he did was right.”

Daniel Perry was convicted of murder for defending himself from a violent mob. Kyle Rittenhouse responds. pic.twitter.com/N0mRodCiFa — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 11, 2023

“I see a lot of reports just saying that he fired indiscriminately into a crowd, and he drove into a bunch of rioters. They don’t want to talk about how his car was swarmed with a bunch of rioters trying to attack him,” Rittenhouse said.

Foster was shot and killed by Perry at a protest in Austin, Texas. The 28-year-old military veteran had been pushing his fiancé's wheelchair when, according to witnesses, Perry drove his vehicle into the crowd of protesters. Foster, who was legally carrying an AK-47, approached the car in an attempt to communicate with Perry, who shot him multiple times with a handgun before fleeing the scene and later surrendering to authorities.

Perry would later claim that Foster had raised the gun at him and that he had acted in self-defense. Witness statements contradicted his claim that Foster had aimed the weapon at him, and an inspection of the rifle by investigators found that the safety was engaged and the chamber empty at the time of Foster’s death. Prosecutors argue that Perry’s invocation of self-defense was not applicable to the situation, given that Perry had run a red light and driven into the crowd of protesters.



Earlier in the segment, Carlson lauded Governor Abbott for proposing a pardon. “That is obviously the right thing to do… George Soros can’t pay people to put his political opponents in jail and then have a Republican governor ignore it,” Carlson said, somehow finding a way to blame Jewish-Hungarian billionaire George Soros for Perry’s conviction.

Perry could face life in prison should the conviction stand; the date of his sentencing has yet to be announced.