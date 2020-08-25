 Trump Adviser Larry Kudlow Refers to the Pandemic in the Past Tense - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trump Adviser Refers to Pandemic in Past Tense on Same Day Covid Kills 1,147 People
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Adviser Refers to Pandemic in Past Tense on Same Day Covid Kills 1,147 People

“It was awful,” Larry Kudlow said of the Covid-19 crisis still ravaging the country and infecting hundreds of thousands of Americans

By
Andy Kroll

Rolling Stone Washington bureau chief

Andy Kroll's Most Recent Stories

View All

RNC

WASHINGTON — Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to President Trump, used his remarks during the second night of 2020 Republican convention to give a master class in misdirection and revisionist history. It’s hard to know which portion of Kudlow’s speech to single out first for fact-checking, but perhaps the most egregious moment came when he referred to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past tense, as if it were over.

“It was awful,” Kudlow said. “Health and economic impacts were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue for health and safety to successfully fight the Covid virus.”

Was awful. Were tragic. Hardship and heartbreak were everywhere.

It’s unfathomable that this needs to be said, but here it is: The Covid-19 pandemic is very much not over. Nearly 1,200 people died from the virus in the past day, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Nearly 295,000 Americans were infected by the virus in the past seven days, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. In all, there have been more than 5.7 million cases in this U.S. and nearly 179,000 deaths.

Related

KENOSHA, WI - AUGUST 24: A boy sits on his fathers shoulders while holding a sign on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A night of civil unrest occurred after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the drivers side of a vehicle. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The World Hasn't Changed
Bon Jovi Takes to NYC Streets During Pandemic in 'Do What You Can' Video

Related

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 11: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) (Back L-R) Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and (Front L-R) Zayn Malik and Harry Styles from British boy band 'One Direction' pose during a photo shoot at the Intercontinental Hotel on April 11, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Toby Zerna/Newspix/Getty Images)
Harry Styles and Niall Horan: The Lost Interview
30 Best Sports Movies of All Time

The U.S. workforce is still in a dangerously deep hole, with the country having shed a net 12.9 million jobs since February. The unemployment rate remains about 10 percent.

These are just a few of the indicators that make painfully, glaringly obvious that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from a past-tense event.

As for Kudlow’s claim that “presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively,” well, President Trump’s own remarks stand in direct contrast to that assertion. This is, after all, a president who told CNBC on January 22 that he was “not at all” worried about the novel coronavirus that “we have it totally under control,” and that it’s “going to be just fine”; who said on January 24 that “It will all work out well”; who said on February 19 that “I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along”; who vowed on February 27 that the novel coronavirus was “going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear”; and the list goes on.

Kudlow’s remarks and Monday night’s reality-defying video montage touting Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic further illustrate this administration’s strategy for dealing with the deadliest pandemic in a century: Pretend like it’s not happening, talk like it’s already over, and move on.

In This Article: covid-19, Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow, Republican National Convention

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.