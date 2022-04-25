Cardi B, Billie Eilish Dubbed Tools of Satan by Republican-Endorsed Candidate for Michigan Secretary of State

Kristina Karamo, who denied the 2020 elections results and has been connected to QAnon, was endorsed by Michigan Republicans and Trump as their candidate for Michigan Secretary of State over the weekend, as NPR reports. The podcaster of the defunct It’s Solid Food and community college professor also had a thing about connecting pop stars to Satan in the run-up to the endorsement.

As Media Matters points out, in August 2020, she claimed Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were placing children “under a satanic delusion.” Her proof? Grande’s The Last Supper-styled “God Is a Woman” performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, an inclusive take on the Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, in Karamo’s mind depicted a “lesbian orgy.” Meanwhile Eilish’s flirtation with the devil, according to Karamo, was naming a song “Good Girls Go to Hell.”

That same podcast episode, Karamo took on Beyoncé for “working overtime to pull more and more Black Americans into paganism and calling it American spirituality,” apparently because Satan “is crafty” and paganism is a hop, skip, and jump away from Satan. Her husband Jay-Z, Karamo claims, is a Satanist, although she does admit in this case that she “doesn’t have any hard proof.”

In September 2020, Karamo pegged Cardi B as “a tool of Lucifer.” Why? Well it’s “because she peddles filth in the culture, and she peddles such filth and sexual degeneracy in our culture,” Karamo claimed. She added Megan Thee Stallion in the mix because of her video for “WAP,” the title for which she won’t speak out loud because “it’s very obscene.”

The temptations of Satan are not just for those who listen to music, as she puts yoga practitioners on blast, for doing “a satanic ritual.”

Last year, Karamo appeared at a QAnon-adjacent rally, Vice reports, and as CNN notes she denied the election results, claiming Trump was the winner in Michigan and also peddled the conspiracy theory that left-wing activists were behind the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6.