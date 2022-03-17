Koch Industries Stays in Russia: Leaving ‘Would Do More Harm Than Good’

While multiple U.S. based companies sever ties with Russia after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Koch Industries has decided to stay put in Russia, keeping its two glass manufacturing facilities in the region open, The New York Times reports.

The Wichita, Kan. company run by Republican donor and billionaire Charles Koch said closing factories in its Guardian Industries unit would have an adverse affect on employees, which number about 600.

“While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them,” Dave Robertson, the president and chief operating officer, said in a statement, where he acknowledged that Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine is “an affront to humanity.”

Koch Industries’ decision to stay put in Russia bucks other major U.S. corporations’ moves out of the country. McDonald’s temporarily shuttered its 850 locations in Russia, but will continue to pay its employees. Major labels — including Universal, Sony, and Warner Music Group — have suspended operations in Russia. Live Nation also ceased operations in the country, while studios including Disney, Netflix and Warner Brothers said they’d halt releases of their films in Russia, and Apple paused selling its products In Russia.