Rep. Adam Kinzinger, One of the Few Remaining Anti-Trump Republicans, Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of only two Republicans sitting on the Jan. 6 committee, will not seek reelection for his House seat in 2022.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning, Kinzinger announced his decision in a nearly five-minute address, saying, “I also remember during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would, and that time is now.”

Even though he’s retiring from his House seat, Kinzinger made it clear he has future political ambitions. “I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” he said. “I want to make it clear, this is not the end of my political future but the beginning.”

The congressman made his announcement Friday morning shortly after the Illinois state legislature approved a redistricted congressional map for the state that would have pitted him against Republican incumbent Rep. Darin LaHood in the 2022 primary. Discussing the redistricting with The Chicago Sun-Times in April, Politico noted that Kinzinger said if he were to be “drawn out of a district and you have no opportunity to run again for the House and you want to stay involved, yeah, it makes, it makes frankly looking at the Senate or the governor a little more attractive, I guess.”

In addition to serving on the select committee, Kinzinger stood up to Trump by voting to impeach him in 2021. He was one of only 10 Republicans in the House to do so, and today’s announcement makes him the second member of that group to say he will not run for Congress again. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) announced in September that he will not seek reelection.

Kinzinger condemned both parties in his announcement video. “In this day, to prevail or survive, you must belong to a tribe,” he said, adding that parties are “appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within it.”

It’s clear there is no longer a place for Kinzinger or any anti-Trump politician in a Republican Party that is blind in its loyalty to the former president, regardless of their politics, but Kinzinger is far from becoming a Democrat. He has voted numerous times against protecting abortion access, according to NARAL, and in August he voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would shore up voting rights that are currently under attack. Kinzinger said the bill was Democrats “playing politics.”

