‘It’s a Grift’: Kimberly Guilfoyle Made $60,000 Introducing Don Jr. at Coup Rally, Jan. 6 Committee Says

Rep. Zoe Lofgren detailed how Trump scammed supporters out of $250 million after the election. Some of the money went to the former president’s family

Donald Trump Jr. arrives on stage as Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)Donald Trump Jr. arrives on stage as Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Donald Trump Jr. arrives on stage as Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks Wednesday, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Rep. Zoe Lofgren presented evidence during the Jan. 6 committee hearing Monday detailing how the Trump campaign used the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to con supporters to the tune of $250 million. The California Democrat went into more detail about the alleged scam later in the day while speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Tapper asked Lofgren about a comment she made after the hearing about Trump and his family benefitting from donations meant to fund election integrity, and if they did so to the extent that it was criminal. “I don’t know. We’re a legislative committee, so that’s for somebody else to decide,” Lofgren replied. “But, for example, we know that [Kimberly] Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on January 6th. She received compensation for that.”

“$60,000 for two-and-a-half minutes,” Lofgren added before noting that money also went to Mark Meadows’ foundation and another organization that employed former Trump administration staff.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiance, helped organize and fundraise for the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally. She also worked for then-President Trump’s 2020 campaign. In March, Guilfoyle was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee, and she testified before the panel the following month.

According to the Jan. 6 committee, the Trump campaign sent “millions” of emails to supporters about protecting election integrity by donating to the “Official Election Defense Fund,” though most of that money went to Trump’s Save America PAC rather than election litigation.

