Jan. 6 Committee Slaps Subpoena on Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Bailed on Voluntary Interview

The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and current fiancee to Donald Trump Jr. who has also served as a campaign adviser for former President Trump.

Guilfoyle spoke at the Save America rally that immediately preceded the insurrection and, according to the committee, played a “key role” in organizing the event.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” Chair Bennie Thompson said in a statement. “The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters.”

Thompson told Guilfoyle in a letter accompanying the subpoena that the committee has evidence of her “involvement” in the events of Jan. 6 and knows she met with Trump that morning in the Oval Office. In text messages obtained by ProPublica, Guilfoyle bragged to a friend that she had “”raised so much money for” the rally, adding, “Literally one of my donors Julie at 3 million.”

Guilfoyle and the committee met privately on Feb. 25, but that conversation ended suddenly. Guilfoyle’s attorney said in a statement that the committee broke the ground rules of their agreement when members were in attendance and news of the interview leaked to the media.

“Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence,” her lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said.

Guilfoyle gave the committee more than 110 pages of records, but Thompson said that was not enough. “Because Ms. Guilfoyle backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview, we are issuing today’s subpoena that will compel her to testify. We expect her to comply with the law and cooperate,” Thompson said.