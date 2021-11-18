Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Pissed She Didn’t Get a Speaking Slot at Jan. 6 Rally: Report

Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed to be financing and courting speakers for the “Save America” rally at the Ellipses on Jan. 6, ProPublica reported on Thursday. The rally was held the same day people whom Trump called to Washington stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election,

Guilfoyle, a former Trump adviser and current girlfriend of Trump Jr., made the claims in text messages to Katrina Pierson, the White House liaison for the rally. The text messages were obtained by ProPublica. Guilfoyle’s attorney told ProPublica that she did not have anything to do with raising money or approving speakers for the event, and that the texts in question “did not relate to the Save America rally.”

The texts obtained by ProPublica, which were sent on Jan. 4, also feature Guilfoyle complaining that she was not named one of the speakers herself, to which Pierson said the lineup was chosen specifically by Trump. Guilfoyle argued that she should be allowed to introduce Trump Jr. at the rally because she “raised so much money for this,” citing one of her donors forking over $3 million.

Guilfoyle has not been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating Jan. 6, but Caroline Wren, Guilfoyle’s deputy when she was fundraising for Trump’s reelection campaign, has been asked to provide material and testimony. ProPublica notes that Wren had been known to work with Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the alleged $3 million donor, and that Wren had separately bragged about raising $3 million for the “Save America” rally. Wren’s attorney said Wren was involved of the production of the event but that to Wren’s knowledge, “Kimberly Guilfoyle had no involvement in raising funds for any events on January 6th.”

As for the speakers…

ProPublica notes that Guilfoyle and Wren, along with Trump Jr., attended an event at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel on the eve of the rally. According to a former campaign official, around the time of the event Wren called rally staff to try to secure speaking slots for far-right activist Ali Alexander, who helped organize the rally; former Trump adviser Roger Stone; and InfoWars host Alex Jones. Guilfoyle was also on the call, reportedly, and voiced her support for the speakers while also trying to nab a slot for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Alexander said on Jan. 6 that he had spoken to Guilfoyle on the phone the previous night.)

The text messages between Guilfoyle and Pierson also indicate the former may have had something to do with the list of speakers. Per ProPublica:

“All I know is that someone leaked a list of ‘speakers’ that the WH had not seen or approved,” Pierson wrote. “I’ve never had so much interference.”

Guilfoyle responded: “Yea and this the list we approved.”

Guilfoyle’s attorney told ProPublica that the idea that Guilfoyle approved a speaker list is “patently false.”

The revelations suggesting Guilfoyle’s involvement go on top of a growing mountain of reports fleshing out the extent to which Trump World and Trump-connected politicians played a role in orchestrating the “Save America” rally. In October, Rolling Stone reported that several prominent right-wing lawmakers were “intimately” involved in putting the rally together, as well as Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

The nature of Guilfoyle’s involvement is unclear, but she has continued to raise money for Trump. In August, she was tapped to lead Trump’s Make America Great Again, Again! super PAC. She hasn’t spoken at any 2021 Trump rallies, though, despite making appearances throughout his reelection campaign. The most notable of which came at the Republican National Convention, during which she famously gave an extremely loud, extremely terrifying speech. “The best is yet to come!” Guilfoyle concluded enthusiastically with her arms outstretched.