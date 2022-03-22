Kid Rock Says Trump Turned to Him for Advice on How to Handle North Korea

Kid Rock and former President Trump have been close since the former first visited the latter in the White House in 2017, leading to a viral image of Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin flanking a grinning Trump behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. Kid Rock and Trump became so close, the rocker told Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday night on Fox News, that Trump sought his advice on a rather delicate geopolitical policy issue.

“We’re looking at maps and shit, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ Kid Rock said. “I make dirty records sometimes. ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'”

Kid Rock talks to Tucker Carlson about Trump. pic.twitter.com/gj56K5whkL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 22, 2022

Kid Rock also said Trump asked his opinion on a tweet about ISIS. “I was there one day when he ended the caliphate,” Kid Rock said. “He wanted to put out a tweet. The tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, it was like if you ever join the caliphate and you try to do this, you’re going to be dead. He goes, ‘What do you think of this?’ I was like, ‘Awesome. Tweet that out. I can’t add anything better than that.’ Then it comes out and it’s reworded and more politically correct.”

Kid Rock didn’t say much else during the interview, outside of re-hashed, milquetoast statements about how he hates Anthony Fauci (“Fuck Fauci”) and can’t be canceled, as well as other talking points from his right-wing culture warrior era. “I’m uncancelable … You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try,” he said. “To you critics, haters, and trolls — go fuck yourself,” he added. This last barnburner of a statement really seemed to titillate Carlson, who let loose with a grin as wide as his V-neck sweater.

The comments about Trump were eyebrow-raising, but not surprising.

Trump has a history of soliciting advice from unqualified friends, business leaders, and pop culture figures on sensitive governmental matters. The former president reportedly turned to former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez for advice on how to handle Covid-19 as it was beginning to spread in the spring of 2020. Trump also regularly calls friends to vent about current events. Earlier this month video emerged of him ranting to golfer John Daly about how he used to be friends with Vladimir Putin and how Russia would have never invaded Ukraine if he were still president.

It seems like Kid Rock has a place near the front of the former president’s rolodex, as well. “It’s really weird to get phone calls from him and stuff,” he told Carlson. “It’s kind of mind-blowing.”