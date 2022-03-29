Kevin McCarthy Wants to Talk to Madison Cawthorn About Alleged Congressional Orgies

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said on a podcast earlier this week that fellow lawmakers have invited him to orgies and done cocaine in front of him. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) wants to have a word with him about it, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Multiple Republicans aired their grievances during a closed-door conference meeting, according to the report. They were concerned about being portrayed as sex-crazed drug users, with Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) saying that many of his colleagues don’t stay up past 9 p.m. and use old-fashioned technology.

This hasn’t been Cawthorn’s experience. “The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington,” Cawthorn said on the Warrior Poet Society podcast. “Being kind of a young guy in Washington when the average age is probably 60 and 70 … you look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, then all of a sudden you get invited: ‘Hey, we’re going to have a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come.’ I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

Cawthorn also said he was shocked by members doing drugs. “Some of the people that are leading on the movement to try to remove addiction in our country, then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine in front of you,” he said. “This is wild.”

GOP lawmakers also were reportedly skeptical about Cawthorn’s claims, with some considering whether his intention was to boost his appeal to voters by depicting himself as not a participant in these alleged acts. (Cawthorn has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.)

Politico notes that some Republicans and Congress want Cawthorn to name names.

Cawthorn’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.