‘We’re Done With Kevin McCarthy’: The Speakership Battle Is a Five-Alarm Dumpster Fire

Kevin McCarthy really, really, really wants to be speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s not going to come easy. The 118th Congress is set to begin on Tuesday, and though Republicans won control of the chamber last November, a not-insignificant portion of the party remains steadfastly opposed to giving McCarthy the gavel. The bulk of his detractors belong to the far-right Freedom Caucus, whose chair, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), bashed McCarthy in a statement just hours before the voting is slated to commence.

“Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House,” Perry wrote after listing the ways McCarthy has failed him. “He rejected it.”

Freedom Caucus Chair Scott Perry out with a scathing statement ahead of the speaker election.



> “Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House. He rejected it.” pic.twitter.com/FwCOo4TYGF — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 3, 2023

Perry, one of the Republicans at the center of the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was one of four House members the Jan. 6 committee recently referred to the House Ethics Committee for investigation for failing to comply with subpoenas. McCarthy was also among the four, and the latter’s slow embrace of the Capitol riot and opposition to its investigation was widely seen as part of his larger maneuverings to become House speaker. The party’s hardliners aren’t satisfied, though, with Perry lambasting McCarthy for failing to accede to their demands. “McCarthy has repeatedly failed to demonstrate any desire to meaningfully change the status quo in Washington,” he wrote on Tuesday.

McCarthy needs a majority of the members present to vote for him to become speaker, which should mean he needs 218 votes (222 Republicans are slated to be sworn in on Tuesday). There are reportedly a dozen or more Republicans who oppose him, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). “We’re done with Kevin McCarthy,” Freedom Caucus member Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said on Monday. “We’re done negotiating with Kevin McCarthy. I am not interested in negotiating with him. He’s not a trustworthy negotiator.” Editor’s picks

Rep. Bob Good on last night's meeting with Kevin McCarthy:



"We're done with Kevin McCarthy. We're done negotiating with Kevin McCarthy. I am not interested in negotiating with him. He's not a trustworthy negotiator." pic.twitter.com/VOKxnLdFMp — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 3, 2023

The vast majority of the party supports McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, as does former President Donald Trump. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday night tweeted that those opposing McCarthy were “negotiating for ‘Me First’ positions.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told Fox News on Tuesday that it’s “like the Democrats paid this people off” to “make it look like the Republicans can’t govern.” Crenshaw added to CNN that Republicans who won’t vote for McCarthy are “narcissists” and “enemies” because “they have made it clear they prefer a Democrat agenda.”

Dan Crenshaw tells CNN that hardline Republicans who won't vote for Kevin McCarthy "are enemies now" because "they have made it clear that they prefer a Democrat agenda than a Republican one." pic.twitter.com/gsTuX9vI7b — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 3, 2023

If McCarthy fails to secure a majority of votes, the House will keep voting until he, or someone else, does. McCarthy has reportedly said he’ll go through as many ballots as it takes to grab the gavel, and his supporters appear just as resolved to make sure he does so. “If they think this is going to be a game of chicken, to see who’s going to blink first, they’re going to be sadly surprised,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), a McCarthy supporter, told Politico. “We’ll be here until the Fourth of July voting for McCarthy.”

It’s been 100 years since the House took more than a single ballot to elect a speaker. It took nine ballots in 1923. In 1855, it took 133 ballots over two months. There have also been two occasions when the House has voted to elect a speaker by plurality rather than a majority. If this were to be the case this year, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) would likely take up the gavel despite Republicans controlling the chamber. Some of McCarthy’s most vocal opponents have indicated they’d be fine with this, with Punchbowl News reporting that Perry, Gaetz, and Boebert are asking for “their own legal entity” to “wage lawsuits.”

MORE NEWS —



In a private mtg yesterday, GAETZ, BOEBERT, PERRY told McCarthy they wanted their OWN legal entity in House to wage lawsuits.



The group also told McCarthy that they don’t mind if the speaker vote goes to plurality and @RepJeffries is elected bc they’ll fight him. https://t.co/UMSJX0DmFI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

McCarthy has so far refused to cow to the Freedom Caucus’ ludicrous demands, but given the extent to which he’s already debased himself in pursuit of the speaker’s gavel, it wouldn’t be totally shocking if he winds up caving should enough of the holdouts refuse to budge. Trump reportedly told him to on Monday night, but McCarthy refused. He’s also reportedly aware that there are likely around 20 members who are planning to vote against him. “They’re a big block,” Matt Salmon, one of the Freedom Caucus’ founding members, recently told Rolling Stone. “They can they can they can totally undo him — or they can be his biggest champion.”

McCarthy is optimistic things are going to go his way on Tuesday. “We’re going to have a good day today,” he told reporters before heading to the House chamber.