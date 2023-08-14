A Little-Known Trump Ally Is in Major Trouble for Plotting Coup

Ken Chesebro’s name hasn’t been in as many headlines as some of Donald Trump’s other coup-plotting allies, but it may soon be listed next to several of them on a criminal indictment.

The Justice Department indicted Donald Trump last month for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, listing six unnamed, as-yet-unindicted co-conspirators who helped him plot to stay in power. Chesebro has been identified as one of them, but Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe may not even be the most pressing legal issue the conservative lawyer faces. Chesebro’s role in the coup attempt very much involved Georgia, and many believe he’ll be indicted this week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Chesebro played an instrumental role in the former president’s undemocratic push to remain in office. John Eastman, another alleged co-conspirator, is widely credited with masterminding the scheme to halt the certification of the Electoral College by submitting a slate of fake electors, but it was Chesebro who first proposed the idea in a Nov. 18 memo to Jim Troupis, a Trump attorney working in Wisconsin.

Chesebro sent another memo a few weeks later about expanding the strategy to other states. “I’ve mulled over how January might play out, and it seems feasible that the Trump campaign can prevent Biden from amassing 270 electoral votes on January 6, and force the Members of Congress, the media, and the American people to focus on the substantive evidence of illegal election and counting activities in the six contested states,” he wrote in the memo, which was detailed by The New York Times last week. Chesebro called the plot a “bold, controversial strategy” that the Supreme Court would “likely” reject.



Chesebro wasn't finished. He sent another memo laying out ways to get around some of the complications with the scheme on Dec. 9. Then on Dec. 13, he sent a note to Rudy Giuliani, also an alleged co-conspirator, explaining how Mike Pence could halt the Electoral College certification, with allied senators refusing to count votes from states that submitted alternate slates of electors. Chesebro continued to correspond with Trump's legal team and other allies about how to work the courts and what congressional Republicans needed to do ahead of Jan. 6 in order to give the plan a chance.

Chesebro's eagerness to insert himself into a scheme to subvert the democratic process in order to keep Donald Trump in the White House is remarkable considering his background. He ran in liberal circles in law school, donated to Democrats, and praised Barack Obama before he became a senator. He even worked on the team representing Al Gore in the Supreme Court following the 2000 election. Chesebro got really into cryptocurrency in the 2010s, however, sparking a conservative turn, as Air Mail detailed in a recent profile. He was representing top Republican senators by the end of the decade, and donated the maximum amount to Trump's 2020 campaign before working to reverse the result of the election.

Chesebro’s role in the coup attempt has put him in the crosshairs of the House Jan. 6 Committee, the Justice Department, and Willis, who subpoenaed him last year. Rolling Stone reported last week that Willis is likely to indict multiple Trump associates involved in the effort to overturn the election, and that Chesebro could be near the top of the list. He already appears to be trying to distance himself from the scheme.

“Whether the campaign relied upon that advice as Mr. Chesebro intended will have to remain a question to be resolved in court,” Scott Grubman, Chesebro’s attorney, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope that the Fulton D.A. and the special counsel fully recognize these issues before deciding who, if anyone, to charge,” he added.