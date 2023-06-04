fbpixel
Crime pays?

Trump’s Numerous Legal Woes Give Him ‘Credibility,’ Says GOP Rep. Ken Buck

"The multiple investigations and civil lawsuits... almost give [Trump] credibility. He keeps saying that the world is against him because he's trying to make these changes."
Trump’s Numerous Legal Woes Give Him ‘Credibility,’ Says GOP Rep. Ken Buck
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is facing numerous lawsuits as well as civil and criminal investigations — including alleged hush money payments to stave off a sex scandal, possible obstruction of justice, and election interference — but according to Republican Congressman Ken Buck, those investigations and allegations “almost give [Trump] credibility.”

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Buck, “You have acknowledged more broadly that Donald Trump is facing some ethical challenges in his campaign, in addition to the classified documents probe, he’s under investigation for election interference in Georgia, Jan. 6, he’s already been indicted in New York. Would Republicans be better off with a candidate who is not facing multiple criminal investigations?”

“You know, it’s interesting,” Buck responded. “I think that the multiple investigations and civil lawsuits that have been brought almost give this presidential candidate and former president credibility. He keeps saying that the world is against him because he’s trying to make these changes.”

With GOP voters, that may well be true. Almost seven in ten Republican voters stand behind Trump regardless of his legal issues. But the majority of Americans believe the investigations are “fair.” So while the investigations and prosecutions may help Trump in the primary, they could be a hinderance in the general election.

Bash followed up, “I know what you’re saying, it gives him credibility maybe with some of the electorate but for you, Ken Buck, does it give him credibility to you?”

Buck responded that he doesn’t consider Trump’s legal troubles when evaluating the former president. “I have seen him for four years,” Buck said. “I was in the House when he was president. I voted on his bills. I voted against his bills sometimes, his budgets and whatnot. So I have seen him personally. I don’t look at the actions that he has taken that are being investigated as much as his role as former president and what his policies were.”

Buck is part of the House Freedom Caucus and a member of the far-right wing of the GOP that opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Buck has also defended Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, claiming that the former president “may have been writing a memoir.”

