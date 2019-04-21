Kellyanne Conway Says Trump Is Innocent Because He Says So

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday morning and did what she does best: spin. No matter the facts. No matter the issues at hand. No matter that her husband George Conway yells from every mountain top he can find to rail about the awfulness of President Donald Trump, Kellyanne will look for a way to word salad a negative into a positive.

When host Martha Raddatz asked Conway how, if the redacted version of the Mueller report says that it “does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” How does the president call this a complete exoneration?

Conway answered, “The president says that because he’s known from the beginning that there was no collusion.” Conway then continued with dizzying bunch of sentences that included something about ABC being one of the first networks to use the word collusion.

Like herding cats, Raddatz again tried to get her questioned answered, and continued: “Kellyanne, I want to go to obstruction of justice and what Mueller concluded, and I’ll read it again, “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” So, let’s…”

But instead of answering the question the White House counselor talked about how “that’s not really the job of a prosecutor.” And then she continued by proclaiming that not only is the president not going to jail, but that he will win a second term.

“The president is not going to jail, he’s staying in the White House for five-and-a-half more years. Why? Because they – because they found no crime, no conspiracy,” Conway said.

Raddatz tried again and said: “Kellyanne, we’re getting away from this. So, you—will you acknowledge that Mueller explicitly refused to clear the president on obstruction?”

After many more words Conway concluded that “yes,” the Mueller report totally exonerates Trump, even though that is not true. So, if you enjoy a roller coaster of obfuscation and lies, watch the in the interview yourself. It is Kellyanne at her best (and likely the worst for America).