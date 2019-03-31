Kellyanne Conway Takes Offense To Question About Husband on Fox News

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway did not take kindly to Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace’s line of questioning when he turned the discussion to her marriage. Wallace asked about the state of her marriage to George Conway, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Wallace began by showing a string of tweets and comments from George blasting Trump. Followed by video of the president responding to the criticism with misogynist immature insults, calling him a “wack job” and “Mr. Kellyanne.” Wallace then flatly asked: “Why is your husband attacking your boss?”

“Well, you could ask my husband. But it doesn’t affect my job,” Kellyanne answered. When Wallace asked if her husband’s criticism of her boss has this hurt her marriage, Conway had enough, saying, “Oh, Chris, what are you, Oprah now? I mean, what am I, on a couch and you are a psychiatrist? I think it’s a really inappropriate question, and here’s why. That’s the line over which nobody should have crossed.”

The back-and-forth continued with Wallace pointing out, “The president did call him [George] the husband from hell, so it’s out there.”

But Kellyanne continued to show her displeasure with the questioning and that the topic is being discussed elsewhere, “I’m surprised that people would ask that question. I have seen homewreckers on TV as marital experts, all of a sudden. It’s very amusing to me,” she said.

In normal times, Kellyanne Conway’s point would seem completely rational. But she and her husband and her boss, the president of the United States have all made this very public. So, it’s ridiculous of her to expect that all of this drama would be ignored. It’s not as though the media went digging into her personal life and then decided to attack her. The players involved are the ones who’ve made it fodder for the media.