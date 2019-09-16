Kellyanne Conway Blasts Background Check Supporters to Deflect From Trump’s About Face

On Sunday, White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway attempted to deflect attention from President Donald Trump, who once again backtracked after voicing support for background checks. Conway told Fox News, “We’re not going to allow bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place to be the excuse for a bunch of liberals and socialists to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens who have legally procured them.”

Conway continued, “I’m not going to allow people who are constantly maligning and deriding our law enforcement to be in charge of public safety and public policy.” Conway also said, “We want this to be bipartisan” and then proceeded to do the complete opposite with her attack.

This week on Fox News Sunday: Bill Hemmer asks Kellyanne Conway what type of gun action President Trump would be willing to support. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KqZd3UY75m — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 15, 2019

After the recent shootings in in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Trump voiced support for background checks, but after pressure from the NRA he’s changed his tone and mostly talks about the need for increased mental health solutions for those who might commit such heinous acts.

On Sunday, Politico reported that House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer met with the president and told him that any firearm legislation that falls short of universal background checks for gun sales “will not get the job done.”

“This morning, we made it clear to the president that any proposal he endorses that does not include the House-passed universal background checks legislation will not get the job done, as dangerous loopholes will still exist and people who shouldn’t have guns will still have access,” Pelosi said.

Schumer and Pelosi also appealed to Trump’s ego, promising to attend a “historic signing ceremony at the Rose Garden” if the legislation is passed.

If a deal is to be struck, voices like Conway’s will have to be marginalized, however unlikely that is.