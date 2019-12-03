The Kellyanne and George Conway Spectacle Takes a More Personal Turn

The Kellyanne and George Conway public something happened again on Monday. And because our present day political world seems rather incomprehensible, their whatever-you’d-call-it kinda fits.

The latest drama started after counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway quote tweeted a video of Democratic candidate Joe Biden telling an odd story about the hair on his legs at the 2017 dedication and re-naming of a Wilmington, Del., public pool in honor of the former vice president. Kellyanne wrote, “Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe. We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

Her husband, George Conway, a well-known critic of President Donald Trump, then quote tweeted Kellyanne, writing snarkily, “Your boss apparently thought so.”

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

Of course, the exchange garnered attention on Twitter, but although the public differences of opinion the couple project about the president are well known, today seemed a bit different with George directly responding to his wife about Trump for all to witness.

Only two weeks ago, Kellyanne had a somewhat heated exchange on CNN when Wolf Blitzer decided to confront her about recent anti-Trump comments her husband made on MSNBC. Blitzer said of her marriage, “I know there are issues there,” while setting up a question, prompting Kellyanne to balk.

And in October, Kellyanne made news after Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek recorded a call in which Conway berated her for not using “original reporting” when writing about her husband’s public criticism of Trump.

Conway told the reporter, “Let me tell you something, from a powerful woman. Don’t pull the crap where you’re trying to undercut another woman based on who she’s married to. [George] gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed. Not the other way around.”

In March, Kellyanne also took offense to Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace’s line of questioning about George. When Wallace asked, “Why is your husband attacking your boss?” Conway replied, in part, “Oh, Chris, what are you, Oprah now?”

Even back in 2018 Kellyanne was mixing it up with reporters over criticism of her boss coming from her husband. The entire spectacle has the feel of contrivance, but to what end is anyone’s guess.