GOP Senator Says She’s ‘Not Familiar’ With Trump’s Infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

When asked if she’s ever disagreed with Trump, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler said, “No”

Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler made a baffling admission of ignorance while trying to hold on to her seat and remain in the good graces of President Trump.

On Wednesday, in an apparent move to stay consistent with her claim of not disagreeing with anything Trump has ever done or said, Loeffler told reporters that she was “not familiar” with the 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump described sexually assaulting women. The recording went viral during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Loeffler first dodged the question when asked if her tight alignment with Trump included the Access Hollywood tape.

“Look, I agree with the approach President Trump has taken since day one to put America first. What I am focused on is working for Georgians in Washington and being their voice. And being a conservative champion for Georgians,” Loeffler said.

But when the senator was pressed specifically about the tape, she made the hard-to-believe assertion, saying, “I’m sorry. I’m not familiar with that.”

Loeffler, who was appointed to her Senate seat in 2019 following the retirement of Senator Johnny Isakson, is running against Republican congressman Doug Collins. Both candidates are well known for their enthusiastic support for Trump.

Collins has been a staunch defender of the president during both congressional panels on impeachment and his many appearances on Fox News. Meanwhile, Loeffler has also tried to carve out some room on the far right. In one political ad in September, the senator is lauded as “more conservative than Attila the Hun.” The ad also mirrors Trump’s attacks on the media by darkly joking about the “elimination of liberal scribes.”

The two Trump super sycophants will continue moving to the far right until election day, when they will face off against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. If no candidate surpasses 50 percent of the vote, the two with the highest percentage will take part in a runoff election in January.

