Allegations of Inappropriate Relationships Force Rep. Katie Hill to Resign

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” the freshman congresswoman said in a statement

Freshman Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who admitted to having a relationship with a campaign staffer and was also facing a House ethics investigation involving another alleged improper relationship with a staff member, announced her resignation from Congress on Sunday evening.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” the freshman congresswoman said in a statement.

Hill is going through a contentious divorce from her husband, whom Hill says was “abusive.” Photos showing Hill engaging in sexual activity with a staffer were published in a British tabloid.

“Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy,” Hill said. “It is also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all legal options. However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.”

Hill also apologized in her statement for “mistakes made along the way and the people have been hurt.”

