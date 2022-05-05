 Karine Jean-Pierre Named White House Press Secretary - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg Arrested After Avoiding 6-Month Prison Sentence
Home Politics Politics News

Karine Jean-Pierre to Become First Black Woman and First Openly Gay White House Press Secretary

She will replace Jen Psaki, who is leaving her post in front of the press corps to join MSNBC, on May 13

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Karine Jean-Pierre Named White House Press SecretaryKarine Jean-Pierre Named White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, right, listens as incoming press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Evan Vucci/AP

Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki leaves the post next week, President Biden announced on Thursday. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role — one of the most prominent positions at the White House.

Jean-Pierre previously worked on Biden’s campaign and has a background in Democratic communications. Biden praised Jean-Pierre in a statement, noting that she “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden added that he believed she would be “a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

Psaki leaves her position as the top White House spokeswoman on May 13, per Biden’s statement. In a Twitter thread about the historic appointment, Psaki called her successor “passionate” and “smart.” Psaki is leaving the White House to join MSNBC.

“One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government,” Psaki tweeted. “Grateful to have had her by my side.” She added: “I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium.”

In This Article: Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden, White House

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.