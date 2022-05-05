Karine Jean-Pierre to Become First Black Woman and First Openly Gay White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki leaves the post next week, President Biden announced on Thursday. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role — one of the most prominent positions at the White House.

Jean-Pierre previously worked on Biden’s campaign and has a background in Democratic communications. Biden praised Jean-Pierre in a statement, noting that she “not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden added that he believed she would be “a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

Psaki leaves her position as the top White House spokeswoman on May 13, per Biden’s statement. In a Twitter thread about the historic appointment, Psaki called her successor “passionate” and “smart.” Psaki is leaving the White House to join MSNBC.

“One of our first conversations was about how to build a drama free team that focused on doing the job and also supporting each other while playing a role every day in rebuilding trust in government,” Psaki tweeted. “Grateful to have had her by my side.” She added: “I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium.”