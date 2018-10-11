Rolling Stone
Politics News

Kanye West Just Delivered the Craziest Oval Office Performance of All Time

Rapper ranted for 10 minutes about his family, the universe and his love for Trump

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2018.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2018.

Kanye West visited the President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. It was something. Sitting across the Resolute Desk from Trump and surrounded by a gaggle of reporters, the rapper and self-proclaimed “Free Thinker” delivered a 10-minute soliloquy about a perplexing array of issues.

He pitched the president on a plane to replace Air Force One called the “iPlane 1.” He talked about how he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder (he was actually just sleep-deprived). He became the first person to publicly say “motherfucker” in the president’s office. Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs called it the wildest Oval Office event she’s ever seen.

A particularly surreal moment came when West explained why he finds Trump so appealing. “I’m married to a family where there’s not a lot of male energy going on,” he said. “There’s something about … I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see his dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son. There was something about when I put this hat on that made me feel like Superman. That’s my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me.”

West continued to praise how people like Trump and fashion designer Ralph Lauren and “no-bullshit” people who inspired him to go to Adidas with his shoe line and turn the company around. “It’s called the Yeezy Effect,” West said.

Here are some other choice moments, via the reporters present:

West’s newfound interest in politics has also come with repeated threats to run for president. When Trump was asked whether West could be a viable candidate in the future, the president didn’t rule it out. “Only after,” West assured Trump. “2024.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, Kanye West

