Kanye West Just Delivered the Craziest Oval Office Performance of All Time

Kanye West visited the President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. It was something. Sitting across the Resolute Desk from Trump and surrounded by a gaggle of reporters, the rapper and self-proclaimed “Free Thinker” delivered a 10-minute soliloquy about a perplexing array of issues.

He pitched the president on a plane to replace Air Force One called the “iPlane 1.” He talked about how he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder (he was actually just sleep-deprived). He became the first person to publicly say “motherfucker” in the president’s office. Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs called it the wildest Oval Office event she’s ever seen.

A particularly surreal moment came when West explained why he finds Trump so appealing. “I’m married to a family where there’s not a lot of male energy going on,” he said. “There’s something about … I love Hillary. I love everyone. But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy that didn’t get to see his dad all the time, like a guy who could play catch with his son. There was something about when I put this hat on that made me feel like Superman. That’s my favorite superhero. You made a Superman cape for me.”

“I love Hillary,” Kanye West says, but the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ didn’t make me feel like a guy that could play catch with his son," adding his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat made him “feel like Superman” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/PKQFHLqAWp — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 11, 2018

West continued to praise how people like Trump and fashion designer Ralph Lauren and “no-bullshit” people who inspired him to go to Adidas with his shoe line and turn the company around. “It’s called the Yeezy Effect,” West said.

Here are some other choice moments, via the reporters present:

Kanye West just now in the Oval Office: "Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-f****r like” me. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 11, 2018

Kanye pitches Trump on the "iPlane 1" a hydrogen-powered plane he wants Trump to fly as AF1 and wants Apple to help him develop. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 11, 2018

Kanye West, after a long and passionate speech in Oval Office, spoken partly in rhyme, told is he doesn't answer questions in sound bites. "You are tasting a fine wine that has multiple notes in it,” he said. Trump seemed to love it. pic.twitter.com/q7PmW6J944 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 11, 2018

In the Oval Office, at the Resolute Desk, Pres Trump, gets a hug from Kanye West, wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap. "I love this guy, right here," said West of the president. "This hat – it gives me power, in a way," said West of his MAGA cap. pic.twitter.com/pHt7iIXBiH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 11, 2018

West’s newfound interest in politics has also come with repeated threats to run for president. When Trump was asked whether West could be a viable candidate in the future, the president didn’t rule it out. “Only after,” West assured Trump. “2024.”