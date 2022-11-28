Kanye and His Antisemitic Friends Storm Out of Live Right Wing Podcast

Kanye West was joined by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday’s episode of the Timcast IRL podcast. While speaking with Tim Pool, the host of the YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers with a largely right-wing audience, West dove into a tirade over the recent media backlash surrounding his anti-semitic comments.

“I thought I was more Malcolm X, but I found out I’m more MLK. As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” said West during the live recording. “When I found out they were trying to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting my arm, and I almost shed a tear. Almost. But I still walked in stride through it.”

Pool followed up by telling West he agreed that “they have been extremely unfair,” which prompted West to ask what the host meant by “they.” After Pool clarified he meant the “corporate press,” West said, “We can’t say who they is,” appearing to refer to his earlier antisemitic comments that Jewish people controlled the media. When pushed on his comment, West stood up and stormed out of the podcast studio, prompting Yiannopoulos and Fuentes to scurry after him. Later, a member of Pool’s team came on screen and informed the host that their three guests had departed.

Earlier in the podcast, West also detailed his meeting with former president Donald Trump. West said that it had been planned for October but that after Trump announced his run for presidency, Trump pushed the meeting to November. West said that following his “Death Con” comment, Alex Jones’ producer introduced him to Yiannopoulos, who in turn suggested West “bring in” Fuentes. The artist said he was “impressed by Nick” and asked him to join the dinner, stating that “Trump had no idea who Nick Fuentes was.”

Last week, Trump called West "a seriously troubled man" in a statement after having dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the disgraced rapper along with Fuentes and Yiannopoulos.

Earlier this month, Adidas launched a probe after a Rolling Stone exposé included reports of Yeezy team members claiming West showed pornography to prospective and existing employees.

Meanwhile, West announced his supposed campaign for president via a tweet. As of now, no statement of candidacy has been filed with the Federal Election Commission, but that hasn’t stopped West from staffing his campaign, allegedly tapping the alt-right political commentator Yiannopoulos.