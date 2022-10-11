Fox News Edited a LOT of Antisemitism Out of Kanye’s Tucker Carlson Interview: Leaked Video

Kanye West showed up to Paris Fashion Week last week wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, prompting an invitation to sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ foremost purveyor of white supremacist talking points.

West told Carlson that his controversial Fashion Week look was inspired by God, and conspiracy theorized about the narrative surrounding the Uvalde school shooting. He didn’t, however, tease any of the antisemitism he would push days later on social media. Well, he did, but Fox News just didn’t air it, according to a trove of unaired footage obtained by Vice.

West said he’d prefer his kids knew Hanukkah before Kwanzaa because “it will come with some financial engineering.” He said he trusts working with Latinos “more than — I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.” He told Carlson that “judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something” before asking for the comment to be edited out of the telecast. It’s bizarre.

West also claimed that Planned Parenthood was created by Margaret Sanger, a “known eugenics,” in conjunction with the KKK to “control the Jew population” before suggesting that Black people are the real Jews, a claim that, as Vice points out, has been used to promote antisemitism.

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” West said. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

West came under fire early Sunday morning for tweeting that he planned to go “death con 3” on all “JEWISH PEOPLE,” and that he “can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.” The tweet has since been taken down. West’s Instagram was also restricted for posting a text he sent to Diddy telling the fellow rapper that he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The footage obtained by Vice also shows West waxing about energy and divine inspiration. “I have visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities where we impress — we put the least impression on the earth,” he said. “We’re not building the new New York skyline cockfight. That we are humble in the way that we present ourselves. We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species.”

West pushed several conspiracies, as well, including that “professional actors” had been “placed into my house to sexualize my kids.”

Despite everything West said during the interview, as well as his subsequent antisemitic social media posts, Carlson on Monday night defended him alongside Candace Owens, the right-wing commentator who appeared with West in a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Fashion Week. “If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic,” Owens said earlier on Monday of West’s tweet promising to go after Jewish people, as Jason Campbell of Media Matters pointed out. “It’s like you cannot even say the word ‘Jewish’ without people getting upset,” Owens added.