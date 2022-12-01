fbpixel
Antisemitism

Kanye to Alex Jones: ‘I Like Hitler’

The rapper and virulent antisemite sat down with the Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist alongside white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes
Kanye West on Nov. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA/Getty Images

Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler during a Thursday interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

“I see good things about Hitler also” Ye said. “I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

When Jones said he didn’t like Nazis” as the show moved to a commercial break, Ye interjected. “I like Hitler,” he said.

“We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” Ye said after the show returned from break.

Throughout the show, Ye blamed several subjects mentioned in the broadcast, including suppression of free speech, on “zionists.” 

“You’ve got a little bit of a Hitler fetish going on,” said Jones, who seemed uncomfortable by the intensity of Ye’s antisemitism. “I’m not on the whole Jew thing,” Jones stated later in the stream.

Ye has been embroiled in a public controversy regarding a stream of antisemitic statements made following backlash to a Yeezy fashion show in October in which he displayed “White Lives Matter” shirts. In a series of tweets and interviews, Ye lashed out against his critics and accused the “Jewish media” of censoring him and having an agenda against him. In a tweet that saw him temporary banned from Twitter, Ye threatened that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people” — later saying he misspelled the military term “defcon.”

Ye has since partnered up with white nationalist holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, whom he took to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with former President Donald Trump late last month. Fuentes also accompanied Ye for an interview on a right-wing podcast earlier this week. Ye stormed out of the studio after the host pushed back on Ye’s antisemitism.

