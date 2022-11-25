Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, Seems to Call for Christian Theocracy

On Thursday night, just as most of the U.S. was settling into a much-deserved tryptophan coma, Kanye West was taking advantage of being allowed back on Twitter, officially announcing his 2024 run for president. Scattered among clips of floating orbs with the words “YE 24” were more substantial videos, however, hinting at disagreements and unhappiness within the Trump-Kanye camp — as well as more details about who may have attended the infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner earlier this month.

The first video he posted, which he captioned with the hashtag #YE24, purported to be a Mar-a-Lago “debrief,” in which West sits in Yeezy’s Los Angeles headquarters speaking with far-right shit-stirrer Milo Yiannopoulos, who giggles, nods, and makes faces reacting to West’s statements. The video is a wild ride, with the rapper-designer recounting a somewhat contentious dinner with the former president before calling for policies based in the Bible.

“Trump was most perturbed about me asking him to be my vice president,” West begins, with Yiannopoulos looking on. “I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

West goes on to describe the conversation the two had at the former president’s Floridian resort. “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes,” West said, describing the white-nationalist Unite the Right protester as a “loyalist.”

West then gets into criticisms he says he launched at Trump: “My question would be, why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January sixers? I said, go and get Corey [Lewandowski] back, go and get these people that the media tried to cancel” — images of Lewandowski, Karen Giorno, Roger Stone, and Alex Jones flash on the screen — “and told you to step away from.”

Then, Kanye seems to turn on his once-powerful friend, criticizing the way he handled this tough talk. Trump, West said, tried to intimidate him, and tossed in some mean words about his ex, Kim Kardashian, who had fought for for clemency for several federal prisoners, including Alice Johnson. And despite the public battle the former couple has had, West didn’t seem too happy about the words he used to describe her, which he bleeps out in the clip. Editor’s picks

“He basically gives me this would-be mob-esque kinda story,” West said, “talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever, he goes into this story about all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail, and how he didn’t do it for Kim, but he did it for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is [bleep] and you can tell her I said that. I was thinking like, that’s the mother of my children.”

Possibly the most troubling part of the video comes at the end, when West seems to call for a Christian theocracy in the United States. “Since we know — and all the Christians in America that love Trump — know that Trump is a conservative, we’re going to demand that you hold all policies directly to the bible.”

Trump, apparently, did not react well to Ye’s return to the political arena. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” He chuckles. “I’m like, hold on hold on, you’re talking about Ye.”

The conversation came after their visit to Trump’s Floridian resort earlier this month. The Daily Beast reported that West brought Fuentes with him to the meeting, a fact the rapper seemed to confirm in a tweet later on Thursday night, posting a screen grab of a text exchange discussing the dinner, referring to Fuentes’ presence.

On Friday morning, West retweeted a story from the right-wing news site Timcast.com, an apparent exclusive that seemed to confirm the attendees of the Trump dinner: West, Fuentes, Yiannopolis, and former Trump advisor Giorno. Trending Kanye West Used Porn, Bullying, ‘Mind Games’ to Control Staff Adidas Launches Probe Into Claims That Kanye West Showed Employees Porn Colbert Consoles Elon Musk After Losing $100 Billion Trump Bragged ‘the Evangelicals’ Would ‘Never’ Leave Him. Then the Defections Began

On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami's airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/903Sa56Jb5 pic.twitter.com/Jn3bKtt9JE — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 23, 2022

West posted several other videos Thursday night, including one where he appears to respond to being fired by Adidas, featuring clips of media reports criticizing West, and ending with West giving a thousand-yard stare with the caption, #YE24.

The past several months have seen the one-time mogul under intense scrutiny. Earlier this week, Rolling Stone reported that multiple former Yeezy employees said West played pornography to them and showed them inappropriate pictures of Kardashian, among other alleged tactics of intimidation and control. On Thursday, Adidas — who dropped the Yeezy line in late October — confirmed that it is conducting an internal investigation into West’s management tactics.