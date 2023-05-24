Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy

Kandiss Taylor, a recently elected GOP District Chair in Georgia, would like to know why Big Globe won’t stop shoving round-Earth propaganda down our throats.

In an interview with David Weiss (AKA “Flat Earth Dave”) and Matt Long on her “Jesus, Guns, and Babies” podcast, Taylor and her guests discussed biblical “evidence” that the Earth is actually flat as a pancake. “The people that defend the globe don’t know anything about the globe,” said Weiss. “If they knew a tenth of what Matt and I know about the globe they would be Flat Earthers.”

"All the globes, everywhere" Taylor said later in the discussion. "I turn on the TV, there's globes in the background … Everywhere there's globes. You see them all the time, it's constant. My children will be like 'Mama, globe, globe, globe, globe' — they're everywhere."

“That’s what they do, to brainwash,” she added. “For me if it’s not a conspiracy. If it is real, why are you pushing so hard everywhere I go? Every store, you buy a globe, there’s globes everywhere. Every movie, every TV show, news media — why? More and more I’m like, it doesn’t make sense.”

Kandiss Taylor, who ran for governor in 2022 and recently became a Georgia GOP district chair, is a flat earther: "Everywhere there's globes … and that's what they do to brainwash." pic.twitter.com/PEz1sqOTvA — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 22, 2023

Outside of promoting crackpot conspiracies about the Earth’s shape, Taylor is a firm believer that the 2020 election was fraudulently stolen from Donald Trump.

Taylor implemented the Trumpian playbook after her own failed 2022 bid for Georgia’s governorship. Despite only winning 3.7 percent of the vote in the Republican primary compared to Gov. Brian Kemp’s 73.7 percent, Taylor refused to concede her election loss, claiming the race had been “rigged.” No such claims were made after her successful run for GOP Chair of Georgia’s 1st District in April.