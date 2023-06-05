Georgia GOP Chair: I’m Not a Flat-Earther … But Globes Are a Conspiracy

Kandiss Taylor — the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and a current GOP district chair in the state — was widely mocked late last month for wondering on her podcast why “everywhere there’s globes.” The comments came while she was interviewing two prominent Flat Earthers. “For me if it’s not a conspiracy, if it is real, why are you pushing so hard everywhere I go?” Taylor asked. “Every store, you buy a globe, there’s globes everywhere. Every movie, every TV show, news media — why? More and more I’m like, it doesn’t make sense.”

Taylor seems a little miffed by all the attention, which has included Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Blaire Erskine spoofing her in a Twitter video. Taylor posted a Twitter video of her own on Sunday night to set the record straight, claiming the two Flat Earthers she interviewed are “highly intelligent,” that she “never said the Earth is flat,” and that she “never said globes were fake.”

She then proceeded to once again suggest globes are part of some sort of conspiracy. “Why are there globes everywhere? Why?” Taylor asked. “It’s propaganda for us to be OK with NASA spending billions of dollars of our taxpayer money to fund whatever they want to fund.”

Fmr. GA Gov candidate and current GOP official Kandiss Taylor is upset about the Blaire Erskine skit making fun of her as a flat-earther. She explains her actual position, which has something to do with globes being NASA propaganda. I think. pic.twitter.com/gtqElqf6Dh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 5, 2023

Taylor also went after Erskine for mocking her, calling the writer a “radical, liberal, psychotic girl.” She described Erskine’s video as a “parody,” although it’s unclear if she understands what the term means as she felt the need to clarify that she doesn’t actually believe — as Erskine joked — that God flips the Earth upside down when we go to sleep at night. “I would never have thought to say something so dumb!” Taylor insisted. “It’s not me, people!” she added. “It’s her! It’s Blaire! Her name is Blaire!”

Here’s Erskine’s video, for reference: Trending Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes for Groping Women in Netflix Docuseries ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ ‘The Idol’ Is More Toxic and Way Worse Than You’ve Heard Fugees Stage Surprise (and Potentially Final) Reunion at Roots Picnic

Kandiss Taylor explaining how the Earth is flat pic.twitter.com/CByWpLX0ZU — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 25, 2023

Taylor bashed Erskine’s performance last week, took, writing on Twitter, “I understand why acting hasn’t worked out for you.” Erskine responded, “I understand why winning an election hasn’t worked out for you.” Taylor then suggested that she would have won the 2020 Georgia gubernatorial primary if it hadn’t been rigged against her.

Taylor finished third in the primary, receiving 3.4 percent of the vote compared to 73.7 percent for Brian Kemp and 21.8 for David Perdue.