Kamala Harris Has Dropped Out of the Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

The California Democrat, who was once among leading contenders for the party’s presidential nomination, broke the news to her staff on a conference call and in an email to her supporters, and she is expected to release a video announcing her decision. Her departure comes after a months-long fall in state and national polls — and days after the New York Times reported on the turmoil within her campaign.

Prior to dropping out of the race, Harris’ national polling average, according to RealClearPolitics, was 3.4 percent. Following a breakout debate performance at the end of June, she was at 15.2 percent, good for second in the field behind Joe Biden.

This story is developing.