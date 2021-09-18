 Right-Wing J6 Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies - Rolling Stone
Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

The lackluster attendance may be connected to conspiracy theories that the event was a “false flag” or “honeypot” for federal agents to entrap and arrest attendees

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

People arrive to attend a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Alex Brandon/AP Images

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop.

Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.

The rally is organized by a nonprofit, “Look Ahead America,” that is led by a former Trump campaign aid Matt Braynard. The group’s mission is “standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government,” according to its website, which means “training citizens to lobby their state and local governments for America First causes” in addition to “ensuring voter integrity.” Because of the event’s connection to January 6th, the FBI warned that attendees “may seek to engage in violence” but said there were no indications of a “specific or credible plot associated with the event.”

The lack of attendance could be connected with conspiracy theories about the rally pushed by Trump and other right-wingers. Users on extremist forums on platforms like TheDonald and 4chan, NBC News reported, were warning potential attendees that they believed the event was a “false flag” or “honeypot” where federal agents will entrap Trump supporters into committing violence.

In an interview with The Federalist on Thursday, the former president echoed conspiracy theories that the event was a “setup.” “On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

But immediately afterward, the former president also issued a statement saying: “Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election. In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!”

It’s probable that Trump was covering his ass here, setting himself up for credit had turnout been huge while also being able to distance himself from the event in case it fails. After all, few things are more Trumpian than taking credit for others’ success and refusing accountability for his own failures.

According to Capitol Police, approximately 400 to 450 people, including the media, were inside the protest area during today’s event.

This post has been updated.

In This Article: Capitol Insurrection, Donald Trump

