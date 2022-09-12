DOJ Slaps Dozens of Subpoenas on Trumpworld Over Jan. 6

The Department of Justice has issued around 40 subpoenas in the past week seeking information about former President Donald Trump’s plans to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The New York Times reported Monday on the number of subpoenas issued, as well as noting that two Trump advisers — Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman — had their phones seized.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s long-term social media guru, was among those to receive subpoenas, as was Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who has also been under scrutiny by the Jan. 6 committee. The Times reported last week that former Trump adviser Stephen Miller and former White House political director Brian Jack also received subpoenas.

The Justice Department has long been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, as well as his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The subpoenas issued in the past few days pertain to the scheme to overturn the election results by having swing states submit slates of phony electors declaring Trump the winner, as well as to the Save America PAC, which recently became part of the investigation for allegedly defrauding donors into forking over money to root out election fraud that didn’t exist.

It was reported last month that some of the money donated to Trump’s political action committee in the wake of the election went to Melania Trump’s fashion designer.

The DOJ’s probe into his efforts to overturn the election are only the beginning of Trump’s legal troubles. The DOJ is also investigating whether Trump violated the Espionage Act by hoarding highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has claimed he declassified the documents while he was still present. His legal team indicated in a filing on Monday that this wasn’t the case.